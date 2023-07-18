Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Whole Earth Brands: In Flux After Acquisition Offer

Jul. 18, 2023 7:15 PM ETWhole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE)
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Whole Earth Brands, Inc.'s share price has risen by 78% since April, largely due to an acquisition offer from Martin Franklin, who owns a 21% stake in the company.
  • Franklin plans to merge Whole Earth Brands with Royal Oak Enterprises if the acquisition is successful. This indicates that the company's future as a publicly listed entity is now uncertain.
  • The company's market valuation suggests the deal could go through at a higher price. If the deal falls through, though, Whole Earth Brands could still be a good medium to long-term investment.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Green Growth Giants get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Young woman having a coffee

PatriciaEnciso/E+ via Getty Images

Since the last time I wrote about the sugar alternatives company Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) in April, its price has risen by a massive 78%, making up for the price losses seen this year (see

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
579 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.