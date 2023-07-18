monsitj

Investment Thesis

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:SPB) revenue has faced some headwinds from a tough macroeconomic environment and retail inventory destocking over the last few quarters. However, the good news is inventory destocking is likely near the end and, as we move into FY2024, SPB's revenue growth is anticipated to benefit from more favorable comparisons and retailers aligning with normalized sell-through levels. Furthermore, the company's long-term growth prospects are encouraging as SPB is currently transitioning its business into a highly consumable, pure-play Pet, Home & Garden company. As part of this strategy, SPB recently completed the divestiture of Hardware & Home Instrument (HHI) to ASSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZY) at the end of June 2023, which reduces the discretionary nature of the overall portfolio.

On the margin front, the company's margins should see a sequential recovery in the second half of fiscal 2023 aided by low-cost inventory compared to the previous period, moderating inflation, and productivity gains. The longer-term margin growth should be supported by the high-growth, higher-margin Pet, Home & Garden businesses. Additionally, with the proceeds from the HHI divestiture, the company plans to pay down debt and this deleveraging effort should also support the long-term growth of the company by providing it flexibility to invest in organic growth initiatives as well as M&As.

SPB is currently trading at a discount to its historical average based on the FY2024 forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. This, combined with the company's promising long-term growth prospects, makes it an attractive investment opportunity.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

After a strong couple of years, post-pandemic driven by stimulus checks and low-interest rates, spectrum brands started seeing headwinds in the latter half of fiscal 2022 when consumer demand weakened in an inflationary environment, leading to significant destocking at retail levels and adversely affecting the company's sales growth.

The negative impact of retail inventory destocking and lower consumer demand persisted into the second quarter of fiscal 2023, resulting in a continued decline in sales growth. Additionally, adverse foreign exchange [FX] movements further contributed to the decline in sales. Although the decline in volume was partially offset by price increases, sales declined by 9.7% year-over-year to $729 million. Excluding the impact of FX headwinds and the benefit of sales from the Tristar acquisition, organic sales declined by 10.1% year-over-year.

SPB’s Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, I believe the inventory destocking headwind should wane over the coming quarters. Spectrum Brands is also undergoing a strategic transition, and its shift towards a pure-play Pet, Home, and Garden business is expected to drive medium to long-term growth.

During the last fiscal year, one of the main obstacles to the company's sales growth was the ongoing retail inventory adjustments. In the first half of fiscal 2022, retailers stocked up on surplus inventory ahead of price increases, supply challenges, and strong consumer demand driven by pandemic-related stimulus funds. However, consumer demand softened in the latter half of the year due to the inflationary environment, leading to significant inventory destocking both domestically and internationally. This destocking had a particularly notable impact on the Home & Personal Care segment, which includes discretionary products like kitchen appliances, as demand normalized and consumer spending tightened. Additionally, the Home & Garden segment also experienced lower demand compared to the previous year, resulting in more extensive retail inventory destocking in the second quarter.

The retail inventory destocking is expected to continue for the next couple of quarters. However, since it began in the back half of FY22, the comparison should start to ease in the coming quarters helping revenues. FY24 should see a further acceleration in growth as inventory destocking should end by then. Furthermore, the carryover impact of the recent price increase and good demand in the global pet care [GPC] segment due to increased pet adoption during the pandemic should also help revenues.

From a longer-term perspective, the company has been actively focused on transforming its business into a less cyclical and non-discretionary one by shifting its product portfolio mix to consumer durables. In line with this strategy, the recent sale of the Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) segment to ASSA ABLOY in June 2023 contributes to this transformation. Additionally, the company plans to divest its Home & Personal Care [HPC] segment in the coming year. By separating these businesses, which heavily rely on cyclical and discretionary products, Spectrum Brands aims to position itself as a pure-play Global Pet and Home & Garden business. This strategic move is expected to drive long-term growth as the company evolves into a faster-growing and higher-margin business with a non-discretionary product portfolio.

Further, the Global Pet Care segment is benefitting from the positive trend of pet adoption during the pandemic. The company is also actively driving demand and gaining market share through new product innovations, such as the launch of a highly digestible rawhide product under the Good-n-Fit brand in the U.S. The company's investments in this segment align with the anticipated growth in the pet care market, driven by factors like the increasing millennial population and a rising share of single-person households. According to a Pet Care Market report, the global pet care market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. This growth trajectory, along with the company's established presence, should contribute to healthy demand in the pet care segment.

Similarly, the Home & Garden segment also holds promising long-term growth prospects. Spectrum Brands is focusing on enhancing the segment's resilience to adverse macro environments by investing in highly demanded consumer durable products. The company continuously launches high-quality products backed by new technologies which should drive demand in the medium to long term.

In summary, I believe that Spectrum Brands should navigate the near-term headwinds caused by retail inventory adjustments with the help of price increases and the strength of its Global Pet Care business. Further easing comps and the likely ending of destocking over the next couple of quarters should help accelerate revenue growth. I expect the company’s organic revenue growth to see a good rebound in FY24 and its long-term prospects are also encouraging.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

Since the start of fiscal 2022, Spectrum Brands has experienced adverse effects on its gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margins due to commodity and freight inflation, as well as unfavorable currency impact.

These challenges persisted in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Furthermore, the gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin were negatively affected by sales deleverage resulting from lower volume generation. However, this decline was partially offset by price increases and cost savings. As a result, there was a year-over-year gross margin decline of 220 basis points (bps) to 29.4% and an adjusted EBITDA margin decline of 280 bps to 7%.

SPB’s Historical Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, Spectrum Brands should be able to recover its margins in the second half of fiscal 2023. In the first half of fiscal 2023, the company focused on reducing its high-cost inventory that had accumulated in the previous fiscal year. In Q2 FY23, the company successfully sold out this high-cost inventory, which, although pressured margins, was a crucial step towards margin recovery. Towards the end of the second quarter, the company observed an inflection point indicating margin recovery.

I anticipate that the availability of low-cost inventory, compared to the previous year, should contribute to sequential improvement in margins. Additionally, SPB is experiencing stabilization or, in some cases, a decline in input costs. This should create a more favorable cost environment in the coming quarters and aid in margin recovery.

Furthermore, the company has implemented initiatives to reduce overall operating costs, including various fixed cost-saving measures introduced since the last fiscal year. Over the past few quarters, SPB has reduced its lower-performing headcount, resulting in productivity gains. This cost optimization strategy should contribute to margin recovery as well.

Looking beyond fiscal 2023, I believe SPB's margin prospects are positive. As the company transitions into a higher-margin, high-growth pure-play Pet, Home & Garden business, its margin is expected to expand. Therefore, I maintain an optimistic outlook on the margin growth prospects for the company.

Valuation and Conclusion

SPB is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.82x based on the FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. Comparing the forward P/E for FY24 to the company's historic 5-year average forward P/E of 24.69x, the stock appears to be trading at a discount.

The company's transformation into a pure-play Pet, Home & Garden business, which focuses on high-margin and consumable products, presents a promising longer-term growth opportunity. Furthermore, the recent divestiture of the HHI business and the improvement in the leverage ratio provide additional support for the company's long-term growth prospects. Prior to this transaction, the company’s leverage on a proforma basis was over 6x. However, post this transaction the company has returned to a net cash position as it expects to receive $3.6 billion from sales after accounting for taxes, fees, and other adjustments. The strengthening balance sheet should also help the stock re-rate. Considering these factors, I recommend a buy rating for the stock.