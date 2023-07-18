Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Commercial Real Estate Today: An Overview

Jul. 18, 2023 8:52 PM ETICF, USRT, FRI, IYR, VNQ, DCMB, XLRE, VNQI, RWO, RWX, IGR, IFGL, WPS, AWP, DTRE, CMBS, RCRIX, RCRFX
CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.05K Followers

Summary

  • With interest rates much higher than last year, investors have a new perspective on cap rates for CRE, which generally are at a spread, or premium, to underlying interest or risk-free rates.
  • Various US institutional office owners have sold assets at deep discounts in recent weeks and months, driving an increase in market activity.
  • Accredited direct investment platforms that now offer access to alternative investments, including real estate, can help solve the credit crunch and capitalize on the current need in the market.

Open Plan Industrial-Style Office Space

xavierarnau

Our primer on commercial real estate (CRE) investing explored the core components of real estate investing decisions. But what about CRE investing in the current environment? How has the post-pandemic world of renewed geopolitical tensions, resurgent inflation, and rising interest rate pressures

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.05K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.