piranka

Investment thesis

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) has demonstrated a stellar about 100% rally over the past twelve months. Even after a massive rally, the stock has a solid rating summary, especially the very high rank from Seeking Alpha Quant.

Seeking Alpha

After conducting my in-depth analysis of the company's fundamentals, I totally agree with the high rating. The company demonstrates strong financial performance, with solid near-term momentum. I like the management's commitment to innovation, meaning that strong momentum might last long. I also like the capital allocation approach, which is very prudent. Lastly, the valuation looks like a gift with about 92% upside potential. All in all, the stick is a "Buy".

Company information

Perion is a global company offering its digital advertising ecosystem. The ecosystem enables brands, agencies, and publishers to identify and measurably reach their customers across numerous digital channels. These multiple channels are integrated by the company's proprietary Intelligent Hub [iHub]. Perion is headquartered in Israel.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31 with a sole operating segment. According to the latest annual SEC filing, in FY 2022, about 87% of the total sales were generated in the U.S.

Perion's latest annual SEC filing

Financials

Over the past decade, Perion's financial performance was volatile, and profitability margins deteriorated. Revenue almost doubled over the decade, which equals about 7% CAGR.

Author's calculations

I do not like that profitability metrics shrank over the past decade, despite the business scaling up. On the other hand, the bottom in the operating and free cash flow [FCF] margins are far in the rearview mirror. The trend for profitability metrics has improved in recent years, which is a good sign. The SG&A to revenue ratio is still higher than the beginning of the past decade. That said, the management still has room for profitability improvement.

Data by YCharts

The company does not pay dividends; it returns money via stock buybacks. The capital allocation strategy is very conservative, with almost no debt and high liquidity metrics. PERI is in a solid net cash position.

Seeking Alpha

The latest quarterly earnings release was on May 3, with financial results above the consensus. Revenue demonstrated solid momentum with a 16% YoY growth, and the EPS expanded from $0.33 to $0.48.

Seeking Alpha

Profitability metrics improved YoY, especially the operating margin increasing from 13.2% to 16.9%. The gross margin also improved but to a lesser extent. The expansion of margins allowed the quarterly FCF margin to increase by 85% to $27.6 mln. During the earnings call, the management underlined the importance of innovating for the company to succeed. I like this mindset because, for me, it signals that the management has a long-term vision of how to build competitive advantages.

The upcoming earnings release is planned on August 2. The revenue momentum is expected to remain strong with a 17% YoY growth. The bottom line is poised to follow the top line with an adjusted EPS expansion from $0.41 to $0.64.

Overall, I like the company's positioning in the digital advertising industry, which is poised to grow over the long term due to favorable secular shifts. I have a firm belief, that the most efficient businesses win the biggest pieces of the pie. Looking at PERI's stellar profitability metrics, it is obvious that the company is one of the most efficient in the industry. That said, I am highly convinced that the company is well-positioned to absorb the secular growth in the digital advertising industry, which is expected to almost triple by 2030.

Research and Markets

Valuation

The stock delivered a 41% rally year-to-date, outperforming the broad market. The TTM stock price appreciation was even more impressive, with a 96% growth. Seeking Alpha Quant assigned the stock a "C+" valuation grade, mainly due to high price-to-sales ratios. Other multiples look attractive and substantially lower than the sector median levels.

Seeking Alpha

PERI does not pay dividends, so that I will proceed with my valuation analysis with the discounted cash flow [DCF] approach. Valueinvesting.io suggests that the company's WACC is close to 9%, but due to the volatility of the company's earnings, I prefer to round up the discount rate to 10%. I have revenue consensus estimates available up to FY 2025, and for the years beyond, I implement a 7% revenue CAGR. This aligns with the past decade's revenue growth pace. For the FCF margin, I use the past five-year average, which is at 11.3%, and expect it to expand by 50 basis points yearly.

Author's calculations

As you can see, the stock is still about 92% undervalued, even after a massive rally over the past 12 months. I would also like to simulate a scenario with a more conservative revenue CAGR at 5% and the FCF margin expanding by 25 basis points yearly. All other assumptions are unchanged.

Author's calculations

Under the pessimistic scenario, the stock is still 50% undervalued. Given the fact that the company's balance sheet is solid, with a net cash position, I can conclude that the stock is very attractively valued.

Risks to consider

The digital advertising business is cyclical and highly dependent on the overall health of the broader economy. Recession fears in the U.S. eased significantly due to solid macroeconomic indicators, but the probability is still above zero. Interest rates are still at the highest point since the Great Recession, and it inevitably affects business activity. PERI's balance sheet is strong and the company will definitely weather the storm, but economic contraction will inevitably hit the revenue growth profile and profitability metrics.

Perion is a growth company, meaning that its current market cap comprises mainly from the future growth in the FCF. Therefore, the level of uncertainty is very high. Any signs of a rapid revenue deceleration or missing consensus earnings estimates will highly likely lead to a stock sell-off due to investors' disappointment. That said, potential investors should be ready for short-term volatility and rapid sell-offs.

The company navigates a fiercely competitive environment with players of all sizes. Perion offers its customers cutting-edge proprietary technology, but in the ever-evolving technological landscape, it is difficult to forecast the life cycle of a technology. New approaches emerge constantly and there is a high risk that the company's offerings can be disrupted. Therefore, the company should be efficient in innovations and differentiating its offerings.

Bottom line

To conclude, PERI is a "Buy". The upside potential is massive and it by far outweighs all the risks and uncertainties. I like the strong momentum in the company's financial performance as the top line demonstrates double-digit growth and profitability metrics expanding notably. The balance sheet is a fortress, meaning the company is ready to weather possible storms. I also like the management's commitment to innovation and its long-term mindset.