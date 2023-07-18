Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lockheed Martin: Q2 2023 Tells A Bad Margin Story (Rating Downgrade)

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
903 Followers

Summary

  • Lockheed Martin just published its Q2-23 results, beating even my above-consensus expectations. Revenue grew by 8.1%, and EPS totaled $6.65.
  • Lockheed has raised its full-year guidance to reflect better-than-expected recovery, and now expects sales growth already in 2023.
  • Demonstrated by the record $158B backlog, the demand for Lockheed's products and services is as strong as ever.
  • However, management has provided a very poor outlook regarding the company's ability to improve margins in the future.
  • Margin expansion played a crucial part in my investment thesis, and without it in the near future, I have to downgrade the stock to a Hold, despite the revenue story.

F-35 Fighter Jets flying over the clouds at sunset

guvendemir

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) just announced its Q2-23 results, reporting 8.1% revenue growth and $6.65 EPS, both beating expectations. The company is showing continued progress in recovery from its supply chain issues, as revenues return to growth faster than expected. Lockheed's capacity enhancements are progressing

I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Stock Hunter ADK profile picture
Stock Hunter ADK
Yesterday, 10:40 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (233)
Another analyst that thought LMT was a buy at $500? The EU wants to build their own weapons, upside is limited!
D
Disco Man
Yesterday, 10:11 PM
Comments (40)
I was confused earlier today when I saw the stock drop after reporting an outstanding 2nd quarter. Now I know why the stock dropped.
