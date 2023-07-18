courtneyk

Introduction

If momentum and growth were ever seen it was for Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) in Q1 of 2023. The premiums and deposits grew by 45% YoY. The financial sector had a very difficult start to the year with the implosion of some major banks in the United States, following the rise of interest rates. During that worrisome time for the sector, the share price of CRBG dropped but is on a recovery path right now. The p/e and p/b still look quite undervalued in comparison to the sector, trading below it.

The company has a dividend yield nearing 5% and this makes CRBG just like many other companies I’ve covered in the sector a solid dividend play. There is solid liquidity in the company and with the recent announcement of a $1 billion buyback program, the returns investors can capture here seems very strong. A buy rating is what I will have for it.

Company Structure

Corbridge has grown into one of the largest life insurance companies in the United States. Within the company, there are a few different segments that make up the business. These are as follows, Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets.

Income Sources (Earnings Presentation)

The business of CRBG has transformed into a diversified state where they don’t disproportionally rely on one single source. If we view the image above here we see the largest source of revenues coming from Base Spread Income, followed by Fee Incomes. In Q1 2022 the company was very successful in yielding strong incomes from investments, which didn't hold for Q1 2023. When not accounting for that the growth was 15% YoY which is still very solid.

Base Yields (Earnings Presentation)

Going forward the company is also making a lot of profits from the fact the rates are increasing. YoY the base yield rose by 60bps and the Net Investment income rose by 22%. Q2 seems likely to yield similar results and prove why CRBG is both undervalued right now and still growing quickly. With higher money rates also comes a higher base spread income for CRBG.

Fundamentals

Viewing the fundamentals of CRBG I think they are currently incredibly strong. They yield a nearly 5% dividend, which is strongly supported by a Net Margin of 18%. This is perhaps under the sector but still leaves room for a stronger dividend. The payout ratio is about 20%. A ratio of around 25 - 30% seems sustainable in my opinion. I don’t mind a higher dividend as opposed to a higher or increased buyback plan.

Dividend Summary (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at the ROE for CRBG it's sitting very high at 27%. This is beating out the sector by 149% and in my opinion, a solid reason why CRBG should be trading higher than it currently is. Besides, the total debt/equity is right now at 0.96, a healthy state to be at and this means that CRBG is trading at a p/b of 0.97 right now. This underscores why I still view CRBG as a buy, despite some of the short-term headwinds that we will discuss below.

Earnings Transcript

On May 9, 2023, the earnings call from CRBG was available to investors and I found it tough on many crucial points the company needs to address in the future. The CEO Kevin Hogan shared some valuable comments.

“Adjusting for variable investment income, which was impacted by capital markets dislocation, the earnings power of our insurance businesses improved year-over-year. Tailwinds from higher interest rates, wider credit spreads and favorable mortality experience more than offset headwinds from equity market performance. This was the second consecutive quarter, our aggregate core sources of income grew by 15% on a year-over-year basis”.

This demonstrates the company's strong ability to withstand and be resilient in difficult market environments. Going forward, lower interest rates might mean less income, but as CRBG is invested in the equity market I expect it to help offset some of the losses there. Ultimately this should result in CRBG continuing to present very satisfying reports in the coming quarters.

Valuation & Comparison

GGM Model (My Own Model)

As the model above here suggests, buying CRBG under $33 per share will yield a return of at least 8%. I have out them as having a constant dividend increase of 11%. This is slightly above estimates, but as the company has made it a priority to return large amounts of earnings to shareholders it still feels reasonable. The share price right now is trading at around the $19 per share mark, and this leaves a significant amount of MOS for an investment, which supports the buy case further here now.

Risk Associated

In addition to the downside risks of poor stock market performance and lower interest rates, investors should also be cautious about the potential impact of a lock-up expiration. Lock-up expiration refers to the period after an initial public offering (IPO) when company insiders, such as early investors and employees, are allowed to sell their shares to the public.

During a lock-up expiration, a substantial number of shares may flood the market, leading to increased supply and potentially driving down the stock price. This can create a bearish sentiment among investors, as the sudden influx of shares can outweigh demand and put downward pressure on the stock's value.

For those that seek to get the best possible entry point for CRBG then waiting until after the lock-up might be beneficial. But as most should know, you can't time the market and in most cases, you lose out on potential gains doing so. I think CRBG still deserves a buy rating despite these short-term headwinds.

Investor Takeaway

For investors seeking a solid dividend addition to a portfolio that also trades at a significant discount to the sector and with a good margin of safety should be considering CRBG. In their last report, the premiums and deposits grew by 45% and this has helped the business reach a ROE of 27%. I think they have a lot of opportunities still to buy back shares and grow the dividend. That is the long-term quality I look for in companies, and this is resulting in CRBG being a buy for me now.