Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bowman Consulting: Great Company, But Already Fairly Valued

Jul. 18, 2023 10:47 PM ETBowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is a $450-million market-cap engineering consulting company based in the United States.
  • From what I see, Bowman reported record-breaking revenue and demonstrated exceptional YoY growth, further solidifying its position in the industry.
  • But by my valuation analysis, BWMN has turned out to be already fairly valued. It's a Hold with limited upside potential from here.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Workers at the construction site

lechatnoir

The Company

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) is a $450-million market cap company based in the United States that provides a wide range of solutions in real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management. They offer services such as conceptual land planning, permitting, roadway and highway

Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
5.73K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.