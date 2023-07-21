Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Opera Battle Has Just Begun - Time To Take Gains

Jul. 21, 2023 4:00 PM ETOpera Limited (OPRA)
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Opera stock's outperformance has been marred by the timely $300M mixed shelf offering, decimating its stock price by -28.9% within a day.
  • The possible share dilution and the fact that the sale will not benefit the company's balance sheet may have accounted for the sudden pessimism.
  • Combined with OPRA's stock premium valuations, compared to its browser/tech peers, we believe that there may be more volatility in the near term.
  • Investors may consider capitalizing on the recent rally and taking most (if not all) of their gains off the table since OPRA may be the next battleground stock.
  • With OPRA being an ADS and shares "deposited with The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited," investors must also note the geopolitical risks, as similarly highlighted by Warren Buffett.

Chinese opera character (Mu Gui Ying)

K-King Photography Media Co. Ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Opera Investment Thesis May Be Full Of Ups And Downs

OPRA 9M Stock Price

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) has had an impressive run up of +602.78% to its peak over the past nine months, well outperforming the SPY/ QQQ and its

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments (2)

B
Batsi
Today, 4:20 PM
Premium
Comments (72)
“…there may be more volatility in the near term.” How do you define this near term? Weeks, months, years? “As a result, long-term investors may consider doing a similar move as the insiders, by capitalizing on the recent rally and taking most (if not all) of their gains off the table…” why should long-term investors sell if the volatility is only short-term? I’m failing to reconcile these two. Is this just another China-hating article which starts by quoting a China-hating statement by Warren Buffet?
F
FastBuck9
Today, 4:09 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (21)
CEO reiterated he's not selling in the next 12 months. Make you wonder why this was left out of the article?
