Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RPG: Growth ETF, But Not What You Think

Jul. 18, 2023 10:55 PM ETInvesco S&P 500® Pure Growth ETF (RPG)MTUM
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.65K Followers

Summary

  • The Invesco S&P 500® Pure Growth ETF mirrors a proprietary index and focuses on securities that exhibit strong improving characteristics in the S&P 500® Index, rather than traditional 'growth' stocks.
  • The fund's top sectors are currently energy and health care, and it rebalances annually based on its index's scores, capturing names with improving fundamentals and momentum.
  • Despite its name, the ETF is more of a momentum ETF and does not represent an alternative to the Nasdaq or a fund that will necessarily contain disruptors and innovators.
Closeup group of Asian business people meeting discuss project plan and financial results in office.

Phiromya Intawongpan

Thesis

The Invesco S&P 500® Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) is an exchange traded fund. Despite its name, the vehicle does not focus on "classic" growth names in the technology or artificial intelligence sectors, but mirrors a proprietary index, namely the

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.65K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.