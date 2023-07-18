Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cleveland-Cliffs: Steelmakers Face Significant Recessionary Pressures

Jul. 18, 2023 11:07 PM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.32K Followers

Summary

  • The US steel industry has seen higher profits since 2020 but no further improvements since 2021 due to declining demand and increased production costs.
  • Major steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs has maintained improved valuations but faces challenges due to falling product prices and rising input costs.
  • Despite a strong long-term outlook for the US steel industry, Cleveland-Cliffs may face sharp earnings losses and balance sheet pressures due to falling steel prices and declining macroeconomic demand.
  • I expect CLF to decline in value over the coming year as recessionary pressures cause the company to face negative operating cash flows.
  • In the long run, CLF may be a dip-buying opportunity due to the immense need for improved North American steel production.

Roll of galvanized steel sheet at metalworking factory

Vladimir Zapletin

After a stellar performance in 2020, the US steel industry entered a prolonged period of positive stagnation. Most steel producers are seeing much higher profits than in the previous decade; however, since 2021, there have been no further improvements in the US

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.32K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.