In the 7 months since my last article covering Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS), gold (XAUUSD:CUR) investors have endured a bit of a roller coaster ride from $1,800 at the end of 2022 up to nearly $2,100 in May before falling back down to $1,900 again in June.

While my last article covering PHYS was focused primarily on the technical setup in both the metal and the trust shares, this update will instead focus more on the fundamental setup for Gold and why I still like PHYS as my primary Gold exposure vector in a retirement account.

BRICS Gold-backed Currency

The most recent development for gold comes from a Russia Today report that the BRICS nations intend to introduce a gold-backed currency at BRICS summit in South Africa next month. Quite possibly in preparation for this, China and Russia have been increasing their gold holdings over the last decade. For China specifically, we've seen those publicly disclosed holdings increase over the last several months after having not budged for three years:

South Africa is the only country in the chart above and in the table below that hasn't increased gold holdings by at least 1% since Q1 2020. China's holdings increased by 6.2%. Brazil's gold reserves have nearly doubled in just 3 years:

Gold Reserves Q1-20 Q1-23 Change Russia 2,299.15 2,326.52 1.2% China 1,948.31 2,068.36 6.2% India 653.00 794.62 21.7% Brazil 67.36 129.65 92.5% South Africa 125.31 125.38 0.1% Click to enlarge

According to Forbes, the US response of financial weaponization against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine has been a major domino in pushing the gold-backed BRICS currency forward:

All of this rumbling may have come to nothing, if not for the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine. This was immediately followed by the isolation of Russia from the entirety of the Western financial system, including US and EU banks, and the SWIFT system for international bank payments.

Frankly, this response to such a dramatic instance of financial weaponization was not a difficult outcome to predict. But what makes this potential gold-backed BRICS currency so significant is the fact that the BRICS nations now make up such a large portion of the global economy.

GDP Rank Country Most Recent Value (millions $) 1 United States 25,462,700 2 China 17,963,171 3 Japan 4,231,141 4 Germany 4,072,192 5 India 3,385,090 6 United Kingdom 3,070,668 7 France 2,782,905 8 Russian Federation 2,240,422 9 Canada 2,139,840 10 Italy 2,010,432 11 Brazil 1,920,096 Click to enlarge

According to data from The World Bank, 2 of the top 5 countries by nominal GDP are BRICS nations; specifically China and India. Russia is 8th and Brazil is ranked 11th. However, when adjusted for purchasing power parity, the BRICS nations actually become larger than the G7:

Global GDP Share, PPP (Incrementum)

In the chart above from Incrementum's 2023 In Gold We Trust report, we can see BRICS share of global GDP PPP has gone from under 20% at the turn of the century to over 30% currently. When adjusting the gold holdings of each of these countries to percentage of reserves, we can see each country has grown their gold reserves versus their FX reserves over the last decade or so.

Gold % of reserves (World Gold Council)

Russia has gone from 5.4% gold to nearly 25%, China has gone from 1.5% to nearly 4%, India has gone from 7% to nearly 9%, and South Africa has held consistently between 10-12%. Together, the BRICS nations might have the right combination of energy production, manufacturing, and gold reserves among to actually pull off this new currency regime. In my view, this coalition appears to be quite capable of challenging the current financial system with a new global currency. To be clear, it is unlikely to push full de-dollarization among the G7 countries immediately, but I think it does make gold an incredibly important asset going forward.

Central Bank Demand

The World Gold Council surveyed 57 central banks earlier this year and released the responses from that survey in late May. While 71% of those surveyed believe global central bank gold reserves will increase in the next 12 months, only 24% said they believed their own institution would do so. That was down slightly from the 25% who believed their own institution would increase Gold holdings in the 2022 survey:

Central Bank Survey (World Gold Council)

What I find interesting about this is the fact that 2022 was the largest year for net increase in global central bank gold holdings in at least the last 50 years according to Incrementum:

Central Banks, Net Purchases (Incrementum)

So far, with just one quarter of 2023 data, central banks have added 228.4 tonnes of gold according to the World Gold Council. If we exclude Q3 and Q4 of 2022 - which were both abnormally high quarters for net purchases - Q1 2023 was the largest single net buying quarter for central banks since Q3 of 2018. The net central bank buying last reporting quarter also makes Q1-23 the fourth largest quarter for buying in the last 13 years. And 3 of those 4 top net purchase quarters have come consecutively. This might seem to imply the individual investor could put more trust in what the central banks are actually doing rather than what they're saying.

PHYS

Over the last 3 years or so, I've written about gold and gold proxies a handful of times for Seeking Alpha. One thing that I've remained steadfastly consistent on is the idea that holding physical gold is the best way to invest in gold for the long term. Even though holding PHYS shares isn't holding physical in the literal sense, it is one of the safest ways to get exposure to gold in my personal opinion. I mainly take that view because of the reputation of the issuer but there are other considerations.

Since the trust shares trade in the open market, they often trade at a discount or premium to the underlying value of the assets under management. At about a 1.9% discount to NAV, I think PHYS is a steal given the 0.4% expense ratio. That expense ratio is nearly identical to SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) but the PHYS shares trade at a discount to NAV while GLD trades at a slight premium.

ETF Flows (World Gold Council)

Interestingly, despite the fundamental setup for gold, global ETF flows for the metal have been negative over the last year. That said, it is worth pointing out that Sprott Physical Gold Trust was one of just two gold funds that had positive AUM year over year. Which I think adds credence to the idea that PHYS is one of the better gold plays short of physically storing it yourself.

Risks

I've mentioned in the past that I believe one of the risks in longing Sprott Physical Gold Trust is the jurisdiction concern of Canada. That view was questioned in the comments section of my last article but I'll reiterate it again. In my opinion, the response to the trucker convoy early last alone year makes Canada a jurisdiction question mark. But maybe the bigger issue is Canada's 0% gold reserve:

Canada Holdings (World Gold Council)

Desperate times result in desperate measures. If gold-backing of currency becomes important for global commerce in the future, Canada has some work to do. To be clear, every sovereign nation is a jurisdiction risk to some degree, including the United States. Perhaps a more appropriate way to express that risk is to simply say "if you don't hold it, you don't own it."

Summary

Another adage is "he who holds the gold makes the rules." With the increasing possibility that we could be headed toward a recession, real assets trump paper. While one may certainly try to argue a BRICS-led gold-backed currency has been priced in, I'm not quite sure that's actually the case. As I alluded to in my previous commentary on the central banks, there is a difference between saying you're going to do something and actually doing it. That's true for a gold-backed currency as well. The reality is the dollar is still the global reserve currency today. For me, each day that goes by is another day closer to the end of the era of fiat dominance. I think it's wise to own gold and I maintain PHYS is a buy.