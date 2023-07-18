Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nutrien: A Gloomy Outlook

Jul. 18, 2023 11:28 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR), NTR:CA1 Comment
Felix Fung
Summary

  • Nutrien stock has dropped over 40% from its all-time high in 2022 due to declining inflation, which significantly impacted pricing.
  • The outlook remains highly unfavorable as inflation continues to ease and demand may also decline as the global economy softens.
  • The impact is reflected in the latest earnings as both the top and bottom lines were down amid lower pricing across the board.
  • Despite a seemingly cheap current valuation, the multiple is expected to rise significantly as the bottom line continues to plummet.

Drone view onto a row of greenhouses

Justin Paget

Investment Thesis

After an excellent performance from 2020 to 2022, Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is now down over 40% from its all-time high last year. Despite the huge pullback, I remain cautious about the company's near-term outlook. The rapidly declining inflation continues to

Comments (1)

J
Judoguy
Yesterday, 11:53 PM
Comments (222)
Looks like a future buying opportunity.
