Inflation Not Over - Fed Will Tighten Again In 2023

Bill Conerly
Summary

  • Inflation is not over, and the Federal Reserve will tighten again, despite the latest Consumer Price Index reading.
  • Housing costs made up the largest portion of the latest CPI increase, and the optimists note that both rents and home prices have stopped rising, and in many cases have come down a bit.
  • If inflation had been just about supply chain disruptions, prices would not only have stopped rising, they would have come back down to their old levels.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

primeimages

Inflation is not over, and the Federal Reserve will tighten again, despite the latest Consumer Price Index reading. That report showed the overall CPI rose just 3.0% in the 12 months through June 2023.

Dr. Bill Conerly connects the dots between the economy and business decisions. He has the unique combination of a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and over 30 years’ experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He has worked in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations and at a major bank, where he was senior vice president. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.   Companies have used Dr. Conerly’s expertise to help with decisions regarding capital expenditures, inventory levels, expansion into new markets, pricing, business models and financial structure. Dr. Conerly is an on-line contributor to Forbes.com and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) as well as Businomics (2007). He had been interviewed on the News Hour with Jim Lehrer, CNN and CNBC. He has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Magazine, and USA Today.

Lake OZ boater
Today, 9:13 AM
Inflation is a lagging indicator; it's the caboose of the economy.

Bond investors know the market in the short-term is influenced by heuristic trading patterns and investor psychology.

Over the long-term however, it is influenced by fundamentals. The bond market has a 'standard'. It is a pillar of macroeconomics known as the Fisher equation.

Consistent with well-established and thoroughly vetted theory, the economic value of long-term Treasury bonds is determined by the relationship between the nominal yield and inflationary expectations, or the real yield.

Investment implications:

-The Fed is concerned about 'optics'. Their credibility is at stake. They have inflicted inflationary pain on 85% of our population. They have to appear "hawkish."

-Bond investors care about inflationary expectations for the coming 12 months, not what is in the headlines. Bond investors don't care about what has happened in the last 12 months.

-The high US Federal debt/ GDP has positive implications for longer-term dis-inflation.

-The US debt to GDP ratio is projected to be at 133% at the end of 2023.

-The ratio It is expected to climb even higher in the next few years.

-There is no appetite in Congress, nor the American public, for any fiscal austerity.

Click on the tradingeconomics.com forecast tab for future estimates of debt/GDP.

tradingeconomics.com/...

THESIS: While in the short-term inflationary expectations may remain high, in the long run the growing debt burden will be a drag on economic growth.

Periods of muted economic growth are generally associated with lower levels of inflation.

Does the data on debt support the thesis?

See : "Debt and Growth: A Decade of Studies"

www.mercatus.org/...
