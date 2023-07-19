Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vita Coco: Sales And Margin Momentum To Continue

Jul. 19, 2023 12:15 AM ETThe Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO)
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • Vita Coco, a leading beverage company, is expected to continue its strong performance due to increased distribution of new products and improved margins from lower ocean freight costs.
  • The company, which has a 50% market share in the US coconut water space, is expanding its distribution in convenience stores and food service, and introducing new products such as Vita CocoSpiked, an alcoholic beverage.
  • Despite potential risks such as changing consumer preferences and new competition, Vita Coco's valuation is reasonable given its growth prospects and the expected recovery of its margins in 2023.

Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan Serves Up A Taste of the Tropics with Global Artist, Shenseea

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment

Despite its strong performance this year, Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) looks poised to continue to perform well as the company benefits from increased distribution of newer product offerings and improved margins from lower ocean freight costs.

Company

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

