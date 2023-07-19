Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global Indemnity Group: Upside Still Available, Potential Candidate For Acquisition Or Merger

Jul. 19, 2023 12:16 AM ETGlobal Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI)
Larry Saunders
Summary

  • Global Indemnity Group has revealed that there is active interest from multiple parties in acquiring some or all of its business, causing a sharp rise in share price.
  • The complexity of underwriting and pricing risks in the insurance sector is increasing, making consolidation a sensible move for many companies.
  • Despite a 20% increase in share price following the announcement, GBLI's price/book value remains the lowest among its peers, suggesting potential for further valuation.

The word Indemnity defined in a business dictionary

RapidEye/iStock via Getty Images

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) is a fairly traditional commercial property and casualty insurer and has been pretty conservatively managed over the years, although tossed about somewhat by recent initiatives that did not pan out as

This article was written by

Larry Saunders
My professional background is in church work, but I left that vocation in 2012. In 2015, I earned an MBA from the Aix-Marseille University, located in in Aix-en-Provence in southern France. I currently live and work in the midwest with my spouse, children, and a cat who seems to like me more than she likes anyone else in our house.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GBLI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long insurers Old Republic International (ORI) and AXA (AXAHY)

