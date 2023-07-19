Outlook: ETF Trends To Watch For In The Second Half Of 2023
Summary
- Continuing investor flows into fixed-income ETFs.
- Active over passive ETF outperformance.
- Options overlay ETF AUM growth.
By Nicholas J. Elward
As we put the first half of 2023 behind us, we've analyzed the ETF investment space and identified three compelling trends we'll be watching for the remainder of the year.
1. Continuing Investor Flows Into Fixed Income ETFs
After examining monthly trended inflows data for key ETF investments, we've seen consistency throughout 2023 and 2022. Digging deeper into other areas - US Taxable Fixed Income ETFs and US Equity ETFs - reveals potentially telling insights.
As indicated below, equity ETF inflows have fallen off dramatically in 2023 from 2022's more stable flow activity, while on the fixed income ETF side, 2023 net flows have remained consistently strong and positive. We expect this fixed income momentum to persist, as it's driven by a combination of three ongoing factors: 1) investor fear of recession leading to a stock market decline, 2) highly attractive short-term interest rates, and 3) fear of bank failures.
US Taxable Bond ETF Net Flows
US Equity ETF Net Flows
Short-term yields on the 2-year Treasury have generally been over 4% in 2023. This strong nominal yield has driven investors toward shorter-term fixed income ETFs. Another factor driving sales activity to fixed income ETFs is investor concern about bank deposits above the FDIC-insured $250K limit, along with general bank solvency. This is leading investors to rotate from bank products to fixed income ETFs.
We expect both these factors could continue to lead investors to fixed income ETFs for the remainder of 2023.
2. Active Over Passive ETF Outperformance
The debate on investor preference between active vs. passive ETFs strategies isn't likely to be resolved anytime soon. Nonetheless, current market conditions may well solidify the inclination of investors preferring active management, as significant market volatility has created opportunities for active managers. One portfolio manager taking advantage of these opportunities is Scott Weber, manager of the Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE). Vaughan Nelson's research-intensive approach aims to take advantage of temporary information and market inefficiencies across market caps to uncover companies at valuations well below their long-term intrinsic value. The team has traded astutely and nimbly - enabling them to react quickly to shifting market sentiment, and trim names when valuations became excessive. VNSE has outperformed the S&P 500® Index in 2021's up market, 2022's down-market, and thus far in 2023. Based on market performance, a passive product might not have been able to deliver such results.
3. Options Overlay ETF AUM Growth
As 2023 progresses, we expect to see more options-related ETF filings, launches, and assets. Data from Strategic Insight, Simfund, shows assets more than doubling since 2020. In our opinion, this indicates heightened investor interest in options overlays.
|Morningstar Category (MS)
|Total Assets $MM[2020]
|Total Assets $MM[2021]
|Total Assets $MM[2022]
|Total Assets $MM[Ytd-4/23]
|Derivative Income
|26,060
|43,669
|59,282
|73,110
|Options Trading
|35,973
|56,122
|58,744
|64,190
|Total
|62,033
|99,791
|118,026
|137,300
Strategic Insight, Simfund, 4/30/23. Derivatives Income and Options Trading are generally considered to be the Morningstar Categories most aligned with options overlay strategies.
Investors may be seeking return streams that options overlays can provide, particularly amidst recent market volatility. Should volatility endure through the remainder of 2023, we expect to see sustained investor attention in this area.
