The nineteenth- and early twentieth-century oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller was famous for uttering the quote, "Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in." In a way this is a sad statement because Rockefeller found little to give him joy in life.

However, dividends should provide pleasure. They are an important source of passive income that results from investing the fruits of one's labor. Whether it's a few nickels from the first share of a dividend payer or a few thousand that have accumulated over a life of investing, the cash flow that comes from invested capital provides the ability to earn money while you sleep. That (hopefully) continuous cash flow should allow investors to sleep better at night.

I find pleasure in more than just earning dividends, but I'm more than happy to invest money to grow my stream of passive income. I'm always on the lookout for new places to put my capital. One company that I've considered a few times is Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Mondelez Overview

Mondelez is a consumer staple stock that produces snack foods that are popular in the US and 150 countries abroad. I just got back from a trip to the British Isles, and Oreo cookies were available in pretty much every convenience and grocery store I entered, albeit at an elevated price when compared to the US. Additional brands produced by Mondelez that are familiar to many people are Ritz, Belvita, and Cadbury. Chances are, if you've purchased snack foods, at some point, you've contributed to the bottom line of MDLZ.

Consumer staple stocks are generally good options for those looking to successfully navigate a recession. They are likely to go down in price, but people continue buying popular products like foodstuffs, even if they cut back in other discretionary areas like travel or vehicle purchases. Therefore, the volatility of consumer staples is likely be lower than many other sectors of the economy. Of course, this will usually limit growth in a bull market, as well.

When looking at the share price of Mondelez stock, it's increased by nearly 20% over the past 12 months. This is slightly higher than the increase of the broader market, as the S&P 500 (SPY) is up slightly more than 18% over the same period. The company has a CAGR of about 8.5% over the past 10 years, having more than doubled in price over that time.

Revenue has actually declined over the past 10 years from $35.299 billion in 2013 to $31.496 billion in 2022. However, much of the drop occurred between 2013 and 2016, a period in which Mondelez spun off its grocery business, Kraft, and its coffee business. The purpose given was a desire to focus more on its snack food business, which is where the company is focused today. Revenue is now on an upward trajectory over the past four years.

Net income is basically flat over the past ten years, but that is actually not a bad sign when taking into account the fact that much of the business has spun off over the same period. The number of shares on the market has dropped, with buybacks of more than 400 million shares since 2013.

The company's website notes the $13.5 billion the company has returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks between 2018 and 2021. The dividend has increased at a double digit percentage annually over the same period. Indeed, the dividend per share has grown from $0.54 per share per year in 2013 to $1.51 per share over the past twelve months. The company has increased its dividend every year since 2013, which is a strong record.

The payout ratio has tended to hover around the 40% to 50% over the past decade. This would indicate that there is room to increase the dividend going forward as long as the company's financials stay relatively strong. The dividend has now set at the same level for four quarters, and if past history is any guide, an increase will come in the near future. An increase in line with previous dividend increases would indicate a positive outlook for the future on the part of management and make an investment more attractive.

The current dividend yield for Mondelez is 2.14% (as of mid-morning on July 18), which is higher than that of the overall market. However, there are many options that will pay income-focused investors more. Rapid increases can cause the yield on cost to increase quickly. If the company continues growing its dividend by the 12% average it's had over the past five years, the dividend would double in about six years, and the yield on cost would exceed 4%. Over a period of decades, you could see a large percentage of your investment coming back to you every single year. Choosing to reinvest the dividend into more shares could make this dividend snowball even larger.

The biggest concern I would have over investing in Mondelez at this time is the price of the shares. The current PE ratio is 25. This does not indicate a screaming value, although consumer staple stocks tend to run at higher PE ratios. Additionally, it's a bit lower than the S&P 500 as a whole, which is currently 26.27. The company is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings later this month, and the EPS number from that report could affect this either up or down.

Conclusion

Mondelez is a solid company with a stable of popular brands. The company has shown growth after spinning off some of its businesses to focus on snack foods. The dividend has grown rapidly at a double-digit rate over the past nine years without seeing a corresponding growth in the payout ratio. The current PE ratio seems a bit high, although it's not as high as other consumer staple stocks like PepsiCo (PEP), which has a current PE ratio of 32. It could pay to wait until the next quarterly report and dividend increase are announced over the next few weeks. This should give a good idea of where management thinks the company is going. Strong guidance could make an investment more attractive at that time, although it would also likely make the stock more expensive.