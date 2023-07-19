JHVEPhoto

Shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) have climbed about 20% in the past month as investors eagerly anticipate the Company's Electron mission "Baby Come Back," which entails the recovery of the rocket's first stage after it splashes down into the ocean. The mission was executed successfully, resulting in an additional surge on the subsequent trading day. However, the recovery effort is not unprecedented, since the Company has previously attempted in the "There and Back Again" mission and has announced the feasibility of re-flying the engines.

While achieving reusability is an important step to achieving profitability to the Company’s launching business, there are other more important catalysts expected to be unfolded that will further bolster its long-term valuation. Given the potential impact of these catalysts, I maintain an optimistic outlook and assign a "Strong Buy" rating. Furthermore, I will provide some previews of the upcoming Q2 earnings in this analysis.

Investment Thesis

RKLB goes beyond being the only small launcher in the market currently; it positions itself as an end-to-end space service provider, expanding its dominance in the space economy from launch services to spacecraft manufacturing and control. Over the next two years, the Company is expected to achieve the following that would serve as catalysts for its valuation, on top of the recent Electron reusability news:

Enhance its profit margin through increased cadence and cost optimization in the launching business Establish a comprehensive, high-margin end-to-end space platform

Therefore, with the backdrop of increasing budgets in space technology, both from commercial clients or government agencies like NASA, RKLB as an end-to-end service provider is poised to capture a significant portion of the market, catering to small to medium-sized launches, spacecraft manufacturing, and control. Given these factors, a "Strong Buy" recommendation is maintained, unless any adverse developments occur, which will be elaborated on in a minute.

Launching: Margin enhancement in sight

During the Q1 FY2023 earnings report, the GAAP gross margin of the Company is 11.6%, well above the guidance range of -5% to -3% primarily driven by the robust results in its Space Systems division, which contributes over 60% of the company's revenue, as well as the increased cadence and the average selling price of the launching business. However, despite achieving an overall positive gross margin, the Company still incurs losses out of each rocket launch with a gross margin of -4.1% in Q1 FY2023, an improvement from -38.1% in FY2021.

According to management, the key to reaching a positive gross margin in the rocket business is launch cadence and launch mix. To put it into context, RKLB’s launchpad in New Zealand ("LC-1") incurs higher fixed costs, which can be absorbed by increasing the number of launches, while the launchpad in the U.S. ("LC-2") primarily involves variable costs. With this in mind, in the upcoming earnings call for Q2, during which 2 launches were from LC-1 and 1 from LC-2, the margin improvement of the launching business can well be expected since more fixed cost is digested through this launch mix.

Company filings, Analyst research, Deutsche Bank

On the other hand, in order to attain the targeted positive gross margin within the next 1-2 years, RKLB needs to achieve an annual launch cadence of 20 for the Electron rocket. This is crucial for the unit economics to make sense, coupled with the new sub-orbital launching business HASTE that opens up a new TAM for the Company. The management has also mentioned that the selling price of HASTE missions is higher than a standard Electron missions, while from cost perspective they are similar or even lower since they are launched at LC-2.

So, is reusability part of the solution? It is, but only to a small extent in my opinion. Since the last recovery attempt in mid-2022, the management seems to have no urge in swiftly reusing the recovered engines, after thorough testing and re-certification. Therefore, following the latest "Baby Come Back" mission, a realistic timeline for the re-flight of the Rutherford engines would be late 2023 or early 2024, not to mention a complete Electron re-flight (as opposed to engines re-flight, as shown below) By that time, the measures in discussion for profit margin improvement will already be in effect. Consequently, the reusability program will provide only a minor boost to the overall numbers.

Company Presentation

Space Systems: Expansion of a higher-margin end-to-end segment

RKLB’s strategic development as a service provider across the satellite value chain, particularly in its Space Systems business, has often been under-appreciated by investors who tend to focus primarily on rocket development, specifically the Neutron rocket. However, RKLB has invested a lot of resources and money into developing its Space Systems businesses, through organic expansions and acquisitions as laid out below.

Analyst Research

In the previous quarter, the Space Systems segment, encompassing satellite hardware such as reaction wheels and solar panels, as well as mission software, displayed robust growth. Compared with the launching part of the business, the Space Systems division generates higher profitability. It is projected that the margin for this business will gradually improve from the current 20% to 25% in Q2 FY2023 or later. This improvement is attributed to the gradual reduction of low-margin contracts inherited from the SolAero acquisition, eventually leading to the envisioned 30% margin for the Space Systems business by FY2024 or FY2025.

Analysts widely recognize that the second half of FY2023 will be a turning point for this financial year, which will be likely reflected in the next earnings call’s financial guidance. experience growth as the company's contract with Globalstar/MDA commences operations. This contract, valued at $143 million, involves the manufacturing of 17 spacecraft buses for Globalstar's new Low Earth Orbit satellites. This development will offset the negative gross margin in the launch services business and the lower margin associated with legacy SolAero contracts, as previously mentioned.

Investment risks

As with all other disruptive technology and space technology companies, there are inherent investment risks that may impact our analysis and assumptions:

Neutron development timeline : While RKLB has established dominance in the small launch market with the Electron, a significant portion of the projected growth relies on the successful development and timely launch of the Neutron rocket. The Neutron's larger capacity and enhanced profitability are key factors for the Company's prospects. Therefore, any delay on the new vehicle will substantially affect the Company’s valuation. Acquisitions synergy : RKLB’s expansion strategy includes acquisitions. The success of these acquisitions and the ability to achieve synergy with the existing operations are essential for the Company's growth. Failure to integrate or realize the expected benefits from these acquisitions could pose a risk. Competition landscape : While RKLB is the leader and the only successful commercial launcher in the small launch segment, competition is emerging and may impact the Company's pricing power. Increased competition could potentially create challenges in enhancing profit margins and maintaining market share.

Investment comments: Overweight in the long-term

Based on the analysis provided, RKLB is on the right track to achieving growth and profitability. The Company's efforts to enhance margin in its launching business and expand into a higher-margin segment demonstrate its long-term investment potential.

However, it is crucial to be careful regarding the current strong sentiment surrounding the stock. Retail investors are buying into the stock based on increased market confidence and the news regarding reusability, as indicated by the rising trading volume. It is important to focus on the fundamentals of the Company rather than getting swayed by market noise and short-term fluctuations – especially reusability should not be considered as the important factor that has driven over 20% growth.