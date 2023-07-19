Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rocket Lab: Reusability Is Important, But Other Factors Are Potentially More Crucial

Jul. 19, 2023 12:56 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)1 Comment
Ivan Lee profile picture
Ivan Lee
26 Followers

Summary

  • Rocket Lab shares have risen by about 20% in the past month, with the successful recovery of the first stage of its Electron rocket boosting investor confidence.
  • However, reusability should not be considered as the biggest catalysts. Long-term investors should focus on two things: the profitability of launching and the expansion of the Space Systems business.
  • The company is expanding its dominance in the space economy, aiming to increase its profit margin through increased cadence and cost optimization in the launching business and establish a comprehensive, high-margin end-to-end space platform.
  • Despite positive developments, investment risks include potential delays in the development of the Neutron rocket, challenges integrating acquisitions, and increasing competition in the small launch segment.
Rocket Labs headquarters in Long Beach, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) have climbed about 20% in the past month as investors eagerly anticipate the Company's Electron mission "Baby Come Back," which entails the recovery of the rocket's first stage after it splashes down into the ocean. The mission

Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) -- A professional investor at the intersection between sustainability and innovation, covering undervalued and under-appreciated companies with disruptive technologies, solid business models and great prospect. Clean Tech, Space Tech, Renewables, Impact Investing.I value the opportunity to learn, as much as the opportunity to earn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Ivan Lee profile picture
Ivan Lee
Article Update Today, 1:10 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (10)
This analysis is written right at the time of the "Baby Come Back" mission. The Company's stock has hit its 52-week high. With its Q2 earnings happening on Aug 8th, what is your expectation? Share your thoughts!
