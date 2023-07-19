Urupong

Perion-A dusty corner in the adtech world

When most investors think of adtech companies, they typically first look at Google (GOOG), Meta (META) and Snap (SNAP). Those a bit more adventurous probably will look at the Trade Desk (TTD), while others looking a bit further afield might look at Sprout Social (SPT). Both of those companies are recognized as massive share gainers in the adtech space, and that is reflected in their valuation, although in the interest of full disclosure, I recommend the shares of both of these companies, and have included them in the high growth model portfolio I publish weekly for subscribers.

Perion is one of the dustiest corners in the adtech world: not in terms of its operational performance, but in terms of investor interest and its valuation. A couple of subscribers have recently asked me to review the shares, particularly in the wake of a negative report by short seller Spruce Point. I will come back to the Spruce Point report later in this article. Overall, I must confess that I found the Spruce Point report singularly unpersuasive with an absence of substance.

After reviewing the business, and the valuation, I think there is a compelling investment case here. The Spruce Point report had nothing in the way of unknown data or revelations about Perion's business. Indeed, there was nothing that I found alarming or even all that surprising. I personally felt that the report was more than a bit unbalanced and polemical; I am happy to find smaller, profitable companies in the adtech space, and I feel that profitability and cash generation are positive attributes. The fact that Perion is profitable at its scale is usually considered a positive. In my experience, it is very difficult to jiggle cashflow metrics. Perion has a substantial free cash flow margin which has mainly been rising in recent quarters.

At this point, Spruce Point has not commented about Perion’s positive preannouncement. But regardless of that, Perion business, while battling the same macro headwinds that have led most IT vendors and most companies in the adtech space to deal with declining growth rates, has actually seen some demand re-acceleration in its latest quarter. Although I may have been challenged to write about Perion because of the Spruce Point article, refuting its claims is not the reason to buy the shares. The reason to buy the shares is that this company has been able to grow in a difficult environment, it has been able to improve its free cash flow margin and its partnership with Bing and Bing's growth acceleration because of its incorporation of ChatGPT suggest that growth estimates for revenue and profits will be increased in coming quarters.

Perion shares are up by 40% so far this year, and unlike most IT companies, its shares did appreciate about 18% in 2022. The shares have risen by 90% over the past year. Perhaps surprisingly, that record has not make the shares expensive. In fact with a projected EVS ratio of 1.6X and a free cash margin that I project will be in the mid-twenty percent range over the coming 4 quarters, the shares are about as far below average as any shares I track at this point.

The shares did reach a high of about $42/share in the middle of April, before the company released its Q1 numbers and guidance: investors were disturbed with the revenue growth slowdown reported for the March quarter even though it was modestly above the company’s prior projections, Investors were equally disturbed at the marginal increase in the forecast for revenue growth; the track record for the company had been for consistent quarters with greater levels of revenue growth than had been previously forecast. Subsequently, the shares fell to around $30.share, recovered modestly and then fell back to the $30 level in the wake of the Spruce Point report. Most recently, the shares have spiked in the wake of a positive preannouncement with regards to revenue and EBITDA attainment. Given the volatility of the shares, both in the last few months, but also over the past year, I think short-term trading calls make little sense. The company’s guidance paradigm seems to have been quite prudent over the time it has been public; despite the positive preannouncement there are still macro headwinds that Perion management will likely consider when providing a forecast, and I am not quite sure what kind of a forecast would be required in order to precipitate further immediate short-term appreciation.

Perion's set of solutions is not to be confused with an advertising demand side platform and it differs quite substantially in most regards from many other adtech firms such as Trade Desk (TTD). It describes what it does as providing advertisers and publishers with mechanisms to optimize their returns on their ad spend and their content. It is not an ad market place and thus is not a direct competitor of the Trade Desk. It does compete with Google, of course, as well as Meta, it partners with Microsoft Bing and there is some overlap between this company and Adobe’s (ADBE) advertising cloud. A significant component of what this company does relates to ad mediation-I have provided a link here to a definition of how that works for readers who are unfamiliar with the technology. If I were to look for analogs, the company’s technology and its functionality is more equivalent to what Unity (U) and AppLovin (APP) try to do with regards to for the publishers of mobile games although, again, in no way is the company involved with that market.

I think the fact that this company is involved in several different components of the adtech space, and has no exact analogs has been, and is likely to continue to be, a factor limiting its valuation. And while the company has appears to have developed a talented team of leaders with deep domain expertise in the adtech world, they are unlikely to be considered as charismatic industry visionaries in the same rank as Trade Desk’s Jeff Green.

I will discuss the company’s diversified portfolio of solutions a bit later in this article. That said, the company exists in the digital advertising world, and despite being able to leverage technology and gain share, its growth in part, reflects the overall health of the advertising business. The company managed to continue its strong growth despite industry headwinds for most of 2022, in part due to inorganic contributions; the fact that growth has slowed in 2023 is neither surprising, nor alarming but simply a reflection of the environment.

Perion has seen its revenue growth decline in the midst of an overall slowdown in all kinds of advertising spend, including spending on digital advertising. That decline was most evident in the company’s Q1 when revenue growth slowed to 16%. While that was a marginal beat compared to the company’s expectations, it was a far smaller beat than the company had been able to achieve throughout 2022. The company had been able to grow revenues by 36% last year, and by 24% in Q4-2022. The company wound up increasing revenue guidance for the full year by less than 1%, to about 15%, although it did increase its forecast for margins and adjusted EBITDA, with a projected adjusted EBITDA margin of 21%. .

Last week the company preannounced an upside compared to its prior forecast. The company’s revenue growth for Q2 was 20%, compared to the forecast of 15% growth. Adjusted EBITDA came to $40 million for the period, a little less than 15% above the prior forecast. The company will be presenting a complete financial review along with updated guidance when it reports numbers on 8/2. The shares did respond moderately to the positive preannouncement, rising about 8% on the day after the preannouncement. since that point, the shares have declined marginally to current levels.

As is typical for a preannouncement, the company’s commentary was sparse. The commentary that was provided talked about “recent positive market indications.” Perion is still a very small fish in a very large sea, and I would certainly not try to read through these results as presaging a recovery in digital advertising. The company does offer a variety of digital advertising solutions; the results of some of its businesses were likely strong enough to drive an over attainment, which at the end of the day amounted to an extra $7 million in revenue last quarter in a market space that has been estimated to be at a $300 billion run rate.

I think it would be more than a bit too optimistic given all of the current macro uncertainties to anticipate that Perion will dramatically increase its guidance when it reports at the start of August. This company appears to have a prudent management, and while no doubt, management can at time be promotional, its overall record of beats and raises speaks for itself.

That said, the shares, despite reacting to the positive preannouncement remain conspicuous bargain in terms of valuation. Currently, with a share price of $34.50 (opening price on 7/17/23), my estimated forward EV/S ratio is around 1.6X. The company didn't disclose its free cash flow margin for Q2 in its preliminary release. Over the last few quarters, the free cash flow margin and the adjusted EBITDA margin have seen a reasonable level of correlation. I have projected that relationship to continue, and thus with adjusted EBITDA margin of 23% last quarter almost certainly a harbinger of an increase in the estimate for that metric for the full year and beyond, I am using a projection of a free cash flow margin of 24% for the next 4 quarters. It is not often at all that one finds a company achieving a Rule of 40 metric at an EV/S ratio of 1.6X and needless to say, the company has one of the lowest relative valuations of any company that I follow. Doing well in a period of macro adversity coupled with a modest valuation in a high growth space seems to me more than enough reason to recommend the shares.

How does Perion fit in the adtech market?

Perion has several platforms, which it brands as “Capture and Convince". Capture and convince is an integrated solution which combines what can be discrete elements of the company’s technology. The company does and has used AI and machine learning as part of its offering. AI has always been a key technology that adtech firms use to optimize user experiences by helping to present relevant content that is tailored to the unique profile that is built for particular customers. As I have written in other articles, some IT companies can become known as AI stocks and see their valuation explode. An example of that is Palantir (PLTR) with its new AI platform. AI is just as central to Perion’s stack as it is to Palantir’s but in one case valuation is based on specific numbers, while in the other case valuation is based on the hope that AI will cause a substantial upswing in revenue growth.

One of the core solutions that Perion offers is its publisher platform. The intent of the solution is to drive traffic to the sites of publishers. Essentially the technology is based on using intent signals to keep users engaged by continually optimizing content, advertising, and layout. The company’s technology uses AI and machine learning to deploy tens of thousands of combinations of content and advertising.

The company also offers a search monetization engine. Search works in the sense that consumers searching for something are far more likely to buy what they are searching for compared to the potential results of a display ad that may, or may not reach a potential buyer in a timely fashion. The company’s SEO analyzes tens of millions of searches and matches the audience of publishers to the appropriate search solution.

Another important offer made by Perion is a targeting engine called SORT. Basically SORT is about replacing cookies with a technology that is focused on identifying consumers while adhering to privacy compliance. It has been described as a "moon shot" by one industry observer and it is just in its earliest phases of adoption.

The company also offers customers a cross channel social monitoring platform. Most potential advertisers are running campaigns across multiple social networks and optimizing them for engagement in real-time. Perion’s tool collects cross-network data to identify any performance bottlenecks and to customize reporting metrics while predicting campaign results. Needless to say, this is all predicated on a sophisticated predictive AI engine along with a model that ingests and harmonizes huge amounts of data.

Perion has acquired some of its technology through acquisition. Vidazoo, acquired in 2021, is the basic engine that optimizes the monetization of video content. Revenue growth from Video/Vidazoo was 129% last year, albeit from a small base.

About 3 years ago Perion acquired a niche company called Content IQ. At the time of acquisition, Content IQ had a revenue run rate of about $39 million and was profitable on a GAAP basis. Content IQ brought the “cookieless” targeting technology to Perion. This is the technology that is used in the company’s SORT offering. SORT has been relatively slow to take off despite its obvious advantages for brands trying to improve their targeting capabilities to optimize the impact of their advertising while adhering to modern privacy standards. That said, the SORT’s expansion with existing users was 93% last quarter and it grew its customer count by 40% during the quarter.

There doubtless be many competitors in this space and of course Google is supposed to be entering the space next year. While certainly the commentary on the latest call about SORT was promising, this is still a nascent offering, albeit one with some positive proof points.

While I have chosen to attempt to describe the components of Perion’s offering as though they were silos, the reality is somewhat different. One of the company’s strategic priorities is what it calls iHUB. iHUB is the branding the company uses to describe its service in which ad buyers and sellers are connected. The company’s technology behind its iHUB offering is a major factor that differentiates Perion from the many competitors in this space. With iHUB, Perion users get a more optimized ad spend that has very significant and measurable ROAS (Return on Advertising spend) which is obviously the Holy Grail for brands and retailers.

At one level, Perion, as compared to many other adtech vendors can be a difficult company to understand as it derives revenue from a multiplicity of offerings not all of them completely complementary or integrated. In that regard, it is far more challenging to understand the totality of Perion’s business when compared to that of the Trade Desk.

My guess is that it is this complexity that thus far has limited valuation for the company. It doesn’t fit neatly into a particular adtech category the way the Trade Desk does. Will that change? Or will other factors subsume the complexity? The company’s retiring CEO, Doron Gerstel, waxed enthusiastically about generative AI, and how this will revolutionize search advertising. Thus far investors weren’t paying attention or have been willing to value how this company should benefit from generative AI. For readers looking to find an investment vehicle that is likely to leverage ChatGPT technology, without paying an extraordinary valuation, than looking at the shares of Perion makes lots of sense.

I usually try to offer some kind of competitive analysis when writing an article about a vendor. I have linked here to a 3rd party compilation of competitors, but readers should be aware that such a compilation has limited value because of the many differing offerings of Perion. In fact this compilation relates to Perion's CodeFuel business which is just a part of the company's overall set of offerings.

The Spruce Point short report-some flaws in the facts and the logic.

Spruce Point, a well-known firm that specializes in short selling and in promoting its short positions, published a highly negative report on Perion on May 13, 2023. Essentially, Spruce Point's point report challenged some of Perion's financial disclosures and its cost ratios. Most of the points made in the report have centered on the fact that Perion has done significantly better than other adtech vendors. Some of the assertions in the report are based on the fact that most institutional ownership of the company is from index funds. According to Spruce Point, Perion’s financials are “too good to be true.”

Some of Spruce Point’s claims seem more than a bit stretched. For example Spruce Point says it is concerned that Perion withdrew certain buzzwords from its presentation, and its latest presentation doesn’t mention the partnership with Bing (See page 10 of the Spruce Point report for its take on withdrawing buzzwords). Anyone who took the time to listen to the latest conference call would come to a dramatically different conclusion as it was replete with references to the Microsoft partnership, ChatGPT and called out comments from Microsoft’s CEO and from its CFO.

Some of the Spruce Point report is based on the affiliation of the retiring CEO with a business that ran into problems in the dot.com crash more than 20 years ago.

Spruce Point made a point of calling out the positive stance of analyst Laura Martin of Needham on the shares. Their assertion is that Ms. Martin's analysis should be questioned because of her recommendation of AOL shares 20 years ago. What analysts did before Sarbanes-Oxley and what they do today are very different. Analysts have to sign certifications which can be seen at the end of every research report published by any registered broker.

This analyst has been the senior entertainment and internet analyst at Needham for the last 14 years. Implying that her buy recommendation on Perion is based on something other than analysis is farfetched to say the least. The fact is that 4 of the other 5 analysts who cover the company have the equivalent of a buy rating on the shares.

Spruce Point suggests that Perion is at fault for reporting traffic acquisition costs as part of revenue. Many other companies wrestle with similar issues. The fact is that the company discloses TAC in its income statement. If TAC is excluded from revenue, than gross margins are self-evidently higher than reported, and cost ratios are far less of an outlier than suggested by Spruce Point.

I used to do a bit of forensic accounting myself and had the opportunity to uncover a few frauds. I don’t dismiss allegations of fraud out of hand. But since the advent of Sarbanes-Oxley legislation, and far more aggressive regulatory supervision, instances of fraud and misrepresentation have diminished to the point of vanishing. Of course fraud hasn't gone away; it has just migrated to places such as crypto and Sam Bankman-Fried. The penalties for fraud are substantial, multiple individuals both inside and outside a company have to participate in a fraud, and the consequences of discovery will sink outside auditors. The company uses the Israeli affiliate of Ernst & Young Global as its auditor.

The most substantive allegation in the Spruce Point report relates to the company’s relationship with a Russian company called Yandex which offers a search engine. Not terribly surprisingly, Perion has dropped its relationship with Yandex. This in turn has led to a marginal slowdown in the growth the company has had from its Microsoft partnership which is based on providing search advertising optimization for Bing.

Microsoft and Perion’s search advertising business unit, CodeFuel have been partners for many years now. The partnership was renewed for 10 years in 2020 and based on the conference call commentary, it is still going strong. The partnership is focused on providing users of Microsoft Bing with a search capability to enhance the experience of users and the results attained by advertisers. Needless to say, with the advent of ChatGPT as part of Bing, the expectation has been that this will flow through to the growth of revenue from the partnership. This is what the CEO said about the partnership on the last call.

Having said from discussion standpoint between us and Bing, I can tell you without disclosing much, because we are in a very strict NDA, that there is a huge corporation between the two companies. One of my calls there was from [indiscernible]able to get it here, but she’s running – currently she’s running the Microsoft Advertising and she basically said that’s Bing is going to be definitely something very attractive for their partner. Now to other part of your question, I think that this is – it’s beyond what we able to imagine, what the ChatGPT is going to make. It’s quite a transformation. Quite a transformation and I would say that the search interaction as we’ve seen an experience in let’s say the last 20 years is not going to be the same. And we will have a chance to look at it two years from now, it would be completely different interaction, user experience, engagement between consumer and search engine. No doubt about it.

I can’t say I really understand how the Spruce Point team can take this specific data and make it into a negative. To be sure, there wasn’t a formal projection of revenue growth because of the advent of ChatGPT, but it would be surprising if there had been. It is hard to take the above statement and turn it into an allegation that Perion is being particularly promotional in terms of its presentation.

The Spruce Point analysts profess to be baffled because of the superior profitability and capital light model of Perion. They claim that this is evidence that the company is somehow obscuring its true operating performance. The problem with that thesis is that there is another Israeli based company, Iron Source, who was similarly profitable and also enjoyed a capital light model. Of course I actually followed and wrote about Iron Source before it was acquired by Unity. It didn’t work out well as an investment-but there was little that could paddle upstream against the tech stock tsunami of 2022. Iron Source had similar financials to this company, i.e. it was very profitable and was able to leverage opex effectively. And, perhaps significantly, Iron Source probably is the closest analog there is, in terms of comparing technology and solutions, to Perion.

The Spruce Point report makes the point that Perion's growth is slowing. And so it has. And the shares were significantly punished by investors in the wake of Q1's reported numbers and its guidance. Probably the most spectacular stock in the adtech world, both this year and in past year's has been Trade Desk. Trade Desk has seen the same phenomena of slowing growth over the course of the last year. The fact is, as the CEO of Trade Desk has said many times, the issue is one of market share. Trade Desk is growing faster than the market and this has sustained and perhaps enhanced its share price (well something has and that something is certainly not rising percentage revenue growth.) The organic growth of Perion has also been faster than the overall adtech market. Neither Perion nor Trade Desk can entirely escape macro headwinds. The linked survey suggests digital advertising spend is growing in single digits this year; the Trade Desk CEO cited a survey that digital ad spending was growing more slowly still. Both Perion and Trade Desk are growing faster than the market.

Could Perion improve its disclosures? There isn’t a single company I follow that could not improve its disclosures when it comes to disaggregating revenue growth into different buckets. I, along with every other analyst, have to struggle with knowledge gaps in developing models. And I have yet to see a company not brag on itself-even a company like IBM has and will do so without any intention to mislead or defraud. After reviewing the allegations, and the vitriol, I came away thinking that this was pretty tame stuff. At the end of the day, cash flow is about as basic as it gets which is why I focus on free cash flow margins. You can’t make up bank balances or holdings of money market funds. Perion has enjoyed strong growth in free cash flow and improving free cash flow margins.

Perion’s Business Model-It is withstanding macro headwinds

One test of the inherent strength of a business model is the extent it can withstand adverse market conditions. Perion, both in terms of its prior report, its recent preannouncement and its projection passes that test.

Last quarter the company reported a GAAP gross margin of about 40%. I have included traffic acquisition costs as part of the cost of revenues in my calculation. This compares to a gross margin of 38% in the prior year, and to 37% in the prior sequential quarter.

Perion is an advertising company, and thus sees a substantial spike in revenues in Q4, with lower, but rising levels of revenue throughout the first 3 quarters of the year. So, comparing sequential opex ratios would be misleading.

The company’s GAAP research and development spend ratio was a bit less than 6% compared to 7% in the year earlier period. Perion is based in Israel and has its research and development operation located there. This is part of the reason for its rather low R&D spend ratio.

The sales and marketing spend ratio was 10% last quarter, compared to 10.6% in the year earlier period. General and administrative costs last quarter were 4.5% of revenues compared to 4.6% of revenues in the year earlier period. These expense ratios are far below levels that are considered normal in the IT world. While Perion does use stock based compensation, it does not allocate that metric to the individual expense buckets, so the expense ratios presented are GAAP. Overall, stock based comp. last quarter was just 2.3% of revenues, compared to 1.9% of revenues in the year earlier quarter. The company’s outstanding share count rose by 1% sequentially last quarter, so I have used an outstanding share estimate of 4% above the current outstanding shares in estimating valuation ratios.

The company has $54 million of short-term payment obligations related to acquisitions. It has enough cash on its balance sheet-$285 million at the end of last quarter-to handle this liability comfortably.

Just by way of comparison, the Trade Desk spends 22% of revenue on sales and marketing and spends 19% of revenue on research and development. Its general and administrative expense ratio is 15% of revenue. Part of the reason that Perion’s expense ratios are so much lower than Trade Desk which is a larger company that has been well run for many years, is that Perion’s revenue is boosted by the inclusion of traffic acquisition costs which are, in a sense, a pass through item. Instead of Perion’s gross margins of 60%, Trade Desk has gross margins of 79%.

All in, Perion is a very well-run company with very attractive opex ratios. Its guidance is for margins to rise for the balance of this year, and company’s preliminary earnings release indicated that margins had risen noticeably last quarter both compared to expectations and compared to year earlier levels.

Perion’s free cash flow margin in Q1 was 12% compared to 19% in Q1-2022. The reason for lower free cash flow margins had to do with the change in other assets and liabilities during the quarter as well as the interest rate accrual caption. Other assets and liabilities are a variable and unpredictable use of, or source of, cash that evens out over the course of a year. Absent the impact of the change in other assets and liabilities, the company’s free cash flow margin would have expanded in Q1. The Spruce Point report called out the decline in the free cash flow margin in Q1 as alarming. Taking a look at the elements in free cash flow presents a far different picture. Spruce Point, in its article, took aim at Perion's deferred revenue balances. Perion does not have, and never has had a significant level of deferred revenue. By its nature, the digital advertising business, unlike enterprise IT does not generate significant levels of deferred revenue. Although Trade Desk is a different business, with a different revenue model, it has no deferred revenue at all.

For the full year, 2022, the company’s free cash flow margin was 19%, compared to 15% in 2021. Overall, the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin has tracked closely to its free cash flow margin. Based on that relationship, I have projected a free cash flow margin of 24% over the next 4 reported quarters.

Wrapping Up-Looking at Perion’s valuation and reviewing the case to buy the shares.

I recommend the purchase of Perion shares at the current time, with its current valuation. I don’t think the allegation of Spruce Point with regards to almost anything to do with this company are valid.

Perion has a variety of offerings in different components of the adtech world, and it can be difficult to analogize what it does to the offerings of any specific competitor. It is not, and never will be, a buyside platform similar to what the Trade Desk offers. It offers a variety of solutions ranging from search and display, as well as targeted retail solutions.

The investment thesis is essentially that the company will outgrow the adtech space as a whole, that it will consistently improve profitability and free cash flow margins, and that the company is effectively exploiting AI technology to maintain its growth and to build a competitive moat. The valuation is quite modest and the company’s preannouncement of upside results is perhaps an indication that macro headwinds are abating in the adtech world.

Perion’s performance is obviously going to be impacted by macro trends, whether they are positive or negative. Currently the view of many investors and commentators favors the soft landing scenario. But there are other economists and brokerage strategists who are still looking for a hard landing.

Perion can gain share and continue to be profitable regardless of the landing speed; it will most certainly not escape a correlation with the advertising space in general. And unlike Trade Desk, Perion doesn’t have a dominant position in any particular advertising space. It is a very small fish in an ocean filled with large predators. That said, its size, its valuation and its technology leave it a potential M&A target.

Perion is still a small vendor in the adtech world. It is just 38% the size of the Trade Desk, the gold standard in this space. Adtech is a rapidly growing component of the overall advertising business. Revenues, according to this linked survey were $24 billion last year, and the forecast is that the space will achieve a CAGR of about 20% through 2030. There are other studies that show an adtech TAM of $300 billion. Perion's investor presentation maintains its TAM is in excess of $500 billion. Given the size of this company, and the size of the opportunity, its growth runway is substantial.

Almost all of the technology that Perion uses is based on AI. And its biggest partnership is with Microsoft Bing. Yet the shares are certainly not valued as though they were a beneficiary of the AI revolution. While I prefer to recommend stocks based on a specific outlook for revenues, profitability and free cash generation, I would be remiss in not suggesting that at some point, it is possible that investors may decide to rerate Perion based on its exposure to AI and even generative AI. Don’t buy the shares for that factor specifically; understand that it is a significant potential tailwind to valuation.

There are lots of giants in the space of which Google is most often considered as the industry leader followed by Meta, Adobe, Amazon, and Trade Desk. Perion has carved out a few niches in search and display advertising. It is a leader in the use of mediation technology to optimize revenues for publishers and to enhance experiences for readers. Its “cookieless” targeting technology, SORT, is still in its nascent stage with regards to revenue contribution, but seems to have a significant opportunity. Google, of course, is the giant in the space, potentially, but has so far not put its own non-cookie solution into the market.

Perion’s search technology has been incorporated into Microsoft Bing for a number of years; it is a key component of the company’s business. The question, of course is the ramp Bing might see because it now incorporates ChatGPT. The real answer is that no one knows at this point, and it is not a component of Perion’s current forecast.

Doron Gerstel Okay, great. So to your first question, when it comes to the ChatGPT as a driver, I must tell you that at this point, it’s very, very difficult for us to simulate and our numbers for this year is not taking the ChatGPT extra, let’s say, tailwind into the number, not according to our model. That’s definitely something that we believe will impact substantially our business. But as I mentioned before, it’s really difficult for us to translate it into tangible model engagement and how it can be translating to a monetization. So we are very cautious here and we are not and we are not taking it into the model, as I mentioned. So that’s will be on top. That’s the great here.

There has been much written and spoken about how ChatGPT will help grow Bing in terms of its market share which was estimated at all of 3% before the integration of ChatGPT. If the CEO finds himself unwilling to make a projection, I certainly don’t think I am able to make such a forecast. As it happens, after some rapid gains in share immediately following the addition of ChatGPT functionality to Bing, some of its gain reversed in June. At this point, I am more inclined to consider the revenue gains that Perion will achieve through search and the greater market share of Bing as lagniappe, more than as part of a base case forecast.

Perion offers search mediation technology. This is, of course, built on AI and machine learning. It works very well for mobile games; it will probably continue to attract publishers for Perion’s search offerings.

Notionally, Perion has an EV/S ratio of 1.6X. Some analysts exclude traffic acquisition costs when looking at revenue since this is basically a pass through item. Excluding TAC from revenue’s brings the EV/S to 3.7X. Of course that changes all the other financial ratios significantly, leaving a gross margin of 89% compared to 60%. The company, even at its current scale, has a significant free cash flow margin that has risen consistently, and excluding the change in operating assets and liabilities did so again, even in a revenue constrained Q1. The preannouncement suggests that profitability has continued its steady improvement. I am projecting a free cash flow margin of 24% over the next year. That could prove to be conservative based on the current track of the company’s operations.

The company, as mentioned earlier, is really a dusty corner in the world of IT investing. It is only covered by 5 analysts, the most prominent of those being Needham, but also including Oppenheimer and Raymond James. The company’s has a small level of short interest and institutional ownership, at 58% is below average for a company of this type. As the company grows, I imagine it will attract more coverage and see more institutional interest.

We’ve been in the midst of a significant slowdown in the growth of advertising spend because of macro headwinds. That makes it more difficult than usual to project a multi-year CAGR for a company such as this which is still quite small and is just 18 months beyond a significant acquisition. I have projected a 3 year CAGR of 29% based on historical trends coupled with a recovery from current constrained growth in the adtech space. The impact of ChatGPT is not something I can project without any input from the company.

The company’s founder, Doron Gerstel, is retiring on August 1st. He will be succeeded by Tal Jacobson, who has been the General Manager of CodeFuel, the division of the company that offers search mediation and other website monetization solutions. Tal has been part of the Perion organization for 4 years, and he has been effective as the head of the company’s CodeFuel business. He was the architect of the company’s partnership with Microsoft and his business experience has been in the adtech space. I don’t expect the transition to result in any material changes in strategy and execution for this company.

The recent share price hike in the wake of the company’s positive preannouncement still leaves valuation very attractive. I think the company’s shares will continue to build positive alpha.