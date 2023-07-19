Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coupang: Ongoing Business Strategy Should Further Strengthen Competitive Position

Jul. 19, 2023
Summary

  • I reiterate my buy rating for Coupang, as I expect the Eats 'discount' strategy and international expansion will continue to drive success.
  • CPNG expanding scale advantage, combined with its logistical lines and efforts to increase WOW membership, gives it a competitive edge in the market.
  • Despite its current lack of profitability, I believe the business is on the right track to become much more profitable.

Coupang headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) when I wrote about it the last time as I expected Coupang Eats and Fulfilment & Logistics to further strengthen its competitive position. Based on my current outlook and

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
453 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

l
loops5
Today, 1:33 AM
Comments (131)
I'm not sold on international though. Getting a piece of Taiwan's $23B ecom market isn't going to move the needle at all. It has to go to bigger markets, which come with extreme competition from Shopee, Lazada, Shein, Temu, etc.
l
loops5
Today, 1:30 AM
Comments (131)
Nice write up. I'm most eager to see the development of its third party seller business with FLC. This will dramatically increase its selection, force the merchants to battle it out with eachother on price, and increase ad rev as they fight for traffic. Eats and everything else is nice optionality as long as the 3p biz grows at a healthy rate, which I fully expect it to...no better way to start a business selling a physical product than to go to the dominant marketplace that also handles all your logistics for you with excellent standards.
