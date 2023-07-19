Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QuickLogic: Avoid For Now - A Financial Overview

Jul. 19, 2023 1:44 AM ETQuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)
Gytis Zizys
Summary

  • QuickLogic's 74% YTD rally is concerning given the company's history of operating losses and 75% value drop over the last decade, despite promising eFPGA IP revenue growth.
  • The company's management predicts positive non-GAAP operating income by Q3 2023, continued shareholder dilution, and potential insolvency due to negative operating cash flow and income.
  • I suggest avoiding QuickLogic until it demonstrates profitability and efficiency, and stops diluting its shareholders.
Integrated Circuit

bluebay2014/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I wanted to take a look at QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) after its rally of over 74% YTD to see what the reason behind it was and to look at its financials to see how it has performed historically. For a

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

