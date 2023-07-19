Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tech Bulls Continue Their Rally For These AI Stock Picks

Jul. 19, 2023 1:48 AM ETNVDA, MU, SYM, AI, PANW, CRWD, ISRG, MDT
ValueWalk profile picture
ValueWalk
4.85K Followers

Summary

  • Advancement in AI has helped give tech stocks their best-performing first half of the year since 1983.
  • Big-tech executives continue to remain bullish over the ongoing demand for AI.
  • Wall Street analysts are now touting tech stocks in different market segments.
  • The next-generation of AI companies could include cybersecurity, chipmakers and healthcare.
Artificial Intelligence concept CPU quantum computing

MF3d

Despite experiencing challenging conditions throughout the first half of the year, Wall Street analysts and investors are touting technology stocks once again, after Artificial Intelligence (AI) helped tech stocks gain their best start to a year since 1983.

The tech-heavy

This article was written by

ValueWalk profile picture
ValueWalk
4.85K Followers
Everything hedge funds and value investing NOTE we do not read comments or direct messages on SeekingAlpha- please contact us via email if this is important

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.