Tis The Summer For Taking Profits

Jul. 19, 2023 2:19 AM ETALB, AMD, ASTL, ASTL:CA, ASTLW, COMP.IND, DJI, F, F.PB, F.PC, FPD, GBX, INTC, NOK, NOKBF, SP500, VALE, X
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.36K Followers

Summary

  • The latest CPI numbers, moderate energy prices, low unemployment, and real wage gains could stimulate a stock market rally this summer.
  • Despite the potential for a summer rally, counter-factors may slow and eventually halt the market, leading to a potential decline in early fall.
  • I plan to take advantage of the higher market to make some profits, despite already having a significant cash position in the investment portfolio.
Investment thesis: The latest CPI numbers coupled with several other factors, including moderate energy prices, low unemployment, and continued gains in real wages as well as other factors are arguably adding up to a potentially potent stimulant for a stock market rally

My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALB, NOK, X, ASTL, F, AMD, INTC, VALE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

