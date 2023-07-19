Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CGX Energy: A Fly On The Wall In The Data Room

Jul. 19, 2023 7:00 AM ETCGX Energy Inc. (CGXEF), OYL:CAFEC:CA, FECCF1 Comment
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In this article, we bring readers up to date on the CGX Energy/Frontera Energy Corentyne prospect, offshore Guyana.
  • Christine Guerrero, AKA "SheDrills" sits down with us to unpack recent technical data released by the company and offers some interpretations. It should be a tech-fiend investors delight.
  • We will also discuss ways to play what looks like a huge discovery, with multi-billion dollar payouts in the offing.
  • Positions in either Frontera or CGX come with above average risk, and only very risk tolerant investors should consider it. We are long CGX and would buy more at a lower price.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Daily Drilling Report. Learn More »

Poker evening for friends in a brown bar

Lorado/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The Frontera Energy, (OTCPK:FECCF) and CGX Energy, (OTCPK:CGXEF) joint venture-JV, have two legitimate discoveries in the northern end of the Corentyne block, offshore Guyana. With the just completed, year-long campaign drilling the discovery well, Kawa#1, and the

The Daily Drilling Report

This article was written by

Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
9.58K Followers
40 years of oilfield and analyst experience to work to find you winners.

I am an oilfield veteran of 38+ years. Retired from Schlumberger since 2015. My background is drilling and completion fluids. I have authored a number of technical papers on completion topics. I have worked around the world- Brazil, Russia, Scotland, and the Far East. I still maintain a training and consulting practice and am always willing to help people who want to learn.

New- The Daily Drilling Report is Live!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CGXEF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am required to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

g
grcinak
Today, 7:48 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.39K)
I watched the interview on Youtube. Very informative and interesting. The CGX "going concern", concern, is certainly concerning. Thank you both for your thoughts.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.