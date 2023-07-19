Ales_Utovko

Space has always been fascinating. It seems that the excitement behind space really took off in the last 5-10 years. It is a new space race. Space X is a big reason that this happened. They took the industry by storm. They innovated in an industry that had seen serious stagnation. The whole idea of space is innovation, yet the industry seemed to lack innovation for a very long time. The space industry was all of a sudden fun and exciting again. There are plans to go back to the moon and send people to Mars. You are able to watch rocket launches on YouTube. We live streamed one of the recent Space X launches with my little boy and he thought it was so cool to see a real life rocket launching. (He says he doesn't want to go to space because aliens are scary but rockets are his favorite, along with monster trucks). The government even got in on that action and set up the Space Force.

I will admit that I am by no means a technology/engineering/chemistry master. The ability of getting a rocket into orbit is so far beyond my understanding or knowledge. But I, like many others, nerd out a little bit on the new developments and technology in the space race. This all led me to look into some companies that are part of this new space race. With a lot of money and growth there is bound to be some good investments in the industry.

There are quite a few publicly traded space companies that have emerged with the influx of money. That being said most of the largest players in the industry are private. Space X is the obvious leader but they are private, so good luck investing in them. Another space company that has gotten a lot of attention and helped push things forward is Blue Origin, once again a private company. Also United Launch Alliance, the combination between Boeing and Lockheed Martin is private. Now you can get exposure indirectly through investments in either of those companies. They are both very large and it is only a small piece of the company. Not a very direct investment into a space business.

One public company that caught my attention is Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB). I want to launch more into the industry and what my thoughts are on RKLB.

The Space Race

All of this excitement about the space industry has also come with a lot of money being spent on the industry. Space infrastructure companies received a record $14.5 billion in private money in 2021, that is a 50% increase from the year before. Also the 4th quarter of 2022 saw a record $4.3 billion raised through funding rounds. There was also record investment by venture capital firms. Space-related companies received $17.1 billion in venture capital during 2021.

This funding and excitement was the cause of many new companies coming to the market. Many of these companies went public via SPAC deals. There were 9 space companies that went public via SPAC mergers in 2021. Obviously many companies were looking to capitalize on the excitement in the industry.

The industry has for sure seen a boom. It is overall much larger than it was a few years ago. Advances in technologies, materials and components led to reduction in costs and time-to-market. Rockets became much smaller and cheaper, rockets became reusable. The innovations and ability to drive down costs helped spawn all kinds of new markets. Demand for space applications such as communications, remote sensing, Earth observation, meteorology and navigation increased. Innovation in the space race has created its own demand.

The chart below shows the number of objects launched into space in a given year. These objects consist of satellites, probes, landers, crewed spacecrafts, and space station flight elements.

ourworldindata.org

The spike seen in the last 5 years is absolutely incredible. Much of this growth is attributable to tech innovations and the ability to launch objects at a more affordable rate. It is not just reusable rockets but also smaller and more affordable rockets have been developed. Almost all of this growth has come from the USA. The largest launch provider being Space X.

Now not all is rosy within the space industry. The hype and excitement drove many of the SPAC deals and not all of these SPACs are created equal. In fact, all but one of them finished 2021 with their share price below the IPO price. That one company, RKLB. As fast as the hype train began for space related stocks it dried up.

Almost all of the space related companies are loss making companies. They are in the early stages of a growing industry. This obviously makes them much more risky for investors. When tech and risky stocks began to sell off the space companies were included. As higher risk investments they enjoyed the run up and then the following carnage. Private money which set a record in 2021 fell by 58% in 2022.

Overall one can see the absolutely incredible growth that the space industry is seeing. While funding has slowed down with increased interest rates and recession worries, the industry is going to continue to advance.

Rocket Lab

I came across Rocket Lab as I was looking into the industry and they caught my eye. There are a few reasons why I liked them at initial glance and caused me to dig a little deeper. One of the biggest reasons is that they have a proven product and track record of mission success. They are not still in the development stage on a rocket (although they are in the development stage on a new rocket). They have already launched rockets and done so consistently. This means they are much further along than many of the competitors in the space (no pun intended).

Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company. They "deliver reliable launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space." (10-K). They operate in two business segments: Launch Services and Space Systems.

They developed the small spacecraft, the Electron. First launched in 2017, the Electron has had 39 successful orbital missions as of the year end 2022 and delivered 163 spacecraft to space. This is no small feat. They have a proven track record and have been very successful in the space launch industry. The next step here is their larger rocket, the Neutron. The Neutron, a medium-lift launch vehicle, is currently in development and will be able to carry much larger payloads. The Electron has a payload of 300 kg versus the Neutron having an approximate payload of 15,000 kg. I think the Launch Services business is going to be the large revenue and growth driver going forward.

The second business is the Space Systems business. This business line provides spacecraft solutions for government and commercial customers. The services range from "selling spacecraft components for use by customers in constructing their own spacecraft, to complete spacecraft design, manufacture and on-orbit operations. With [the] end-to-end space systems solutions, customers can procure launch services, spacecraft, ground services and on-orbit management from one source, significantly streamlining their path to orbit" (10-K).

Launch Services

As noted many of the newly minted space SPAC companies have struggled. Not surprisingly much of the success of a rocket company is based upon whether a rocket launch ends in success or an explosion. This is where RKLB has been able to separate themselves from the competition. They are not a concept or idea, they have successfully launched Electron into space 39 times. They continue to innovate and improve their product. They are working on reusing the rockets to help drive costs down on their launches. They plan to launch one of the reused rockets in Q3 this year.

Despite their success, the launch business is still a loss maker for RKLB. Volume and efficiency is expected to bring the operations to profitability. The financial results for the launch services business are outlined below.

Launch Services (in thousands) Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023* Revenue 6,576 19,109 22,983 12,018 19,621 23,000 COGS 7,344 21,421 23,818 15,057 20,379 Gross Profit -768 -2,312 -835 -3,039 -758 GM -11.7% -12.1% -3.6% -25.3% -3.9% Click to enlarge

* Company Projections

The launch business has not yet been able to generate a positive gross margin. It was close in the latest quarter. That being said, a positive gross margin is a rather low bar to cross. The business is a long way from being profitable on an operating level. The company has estimated that it will do $23 million in revenue for the launch business based upon the 3 launches it has scheduled. While not outright saying it, during the Q&A company management guided towards a positive gross margin for the second quarter for the launch business. While being a low bar this is still a very big deal for the company. This shows that the business is viable. It is a matter of scale and efficiency if you can at least get a positive gross margin.

The company launched 3 rockets in Q1 and expects to launch 3 more in Q2. Based upon the guidance they are getting more for each rocket in Q2. That will obviously help the margin. They also guided to 15 rocket launches this year and 20 launches in 2024. In order to get to 15 launches this year they will have to launch 9 rockets over the next two quarters. I do not know when those will be launched but can make a guess. The overall amount will not be affected here but is more of a timing difference. If we build those estimates out we can get an idea of revenues for the launch business.

Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023* Q4 2023* 2023* 2024* # of Launches 3 3 4 5 15 20 Revenue $19,621 $23,000 $28,414 $35,518 $106,553 $142,080 Per Launch Rev $6,540 $7,667 $7,104 $7,104 $7,104 $7,104 Click to enlarge

*Company projections

I took an average of the per launch revenue from Q1 and Q2 to get the per launch revenue going forward. I expect that number to be closer to the $7.6 million in Q2 but we will be conservative with our estimates. Either way you can see the strong growth in revenues that will occur with the ramp up in launches. The launch business is going to be the biggest revenue driver for the company. Revenues are growing but the next step is profitability.

The launch business has high fixed costs. The company owns its own launch pad in New Zealand. This gives them a lot of flexibility but also it is a high fixed cost. As they launch on a more consistent basis these fixed costs will be spread a lot thinner. Improving the profitability of the business. The CEO discussed profitability for the launch business during the Q&A of the conference call:

"I would say there's -- if you look at margin improvement, certainly, I think the biggest area for upside is going to be on the launch side of things…. we're still dealing with the fact that we've got a cadence kind of dynamic that's driving overhead absorption… So if you look at a LC-1 in New Zealand, it's a relatively high fixed cost, so very dependent upon cadence out of that site… So I really do think as we scale to the 15 launches this year and as we've talked in the past, shooting for 20 launches next year with six in the fourth quarter, kind of establishing that exit rate out of out of 2024 to get to our target model for margin, Cadence is an overwhelming driver of getting to those margin targets. And again, there's a tremendous amount of room to go from where we're at right now to where we're going to get to."

The company is on a path to be more profitable in the launch business. They have invested the fixed costs and now need to scale the business for profitability. This does not take into account the ability to reuse rockets either. Which if they are able to achieve will also improve the margins.

The last part of this business is the two new rockets, HASTE and Neutron.

Neutron

I will give one mention about HASTE here. The business is new and I think there is a potential here for government contract work. It also showcases the abilities of RKLB to get new products to the market. Otherwise this is more of a wait and see what can come of it since there is not a lot of information right now.

This is the biggest question mark for the company and potentially the largest revenue driver going forward. Neutron is going to be their midsize rocket that will be capable of carrying much larger payloads than the Electron. This will open up the market for them. The revenue from these rockets will be substantially higher as well. This will be the jump up for the company in terms of revenue and value.

There is not much to go off of for this business. The company does not expect to launch one of these rockets for some time so there are no projections or estimates to go off. It will obviously be a revenue driver, but how much? It is really hard to say this far out. For me it comes down to a question, can the company actually make it happen?

In short, I think the company will be successful in getting the Neutron to market. The company has a strong history of success. Sure the Neutron is a whole new rocket from the Electron but the company history shows they know how to be successful in space. Also they have laid a lot of the groundwork. They operate their own software for their rockets. They also have the infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities. There is a lot more than just building a rocket to get it off the ground successfully. RKLB is vertically integrated, controls their processes, and has already done it before. This brings me confidence they will be successful with Neutron.

Space Systems

While this may seem like the little brother to the Launch Services business, it is actually currently the revenue and profit driver for the company. While not near as exotic and exciting as launching a rocket, this business provides awesome value for the company. I do think going forward that this business will become a much smaller part of the business overall. I think Launch Services has more revenue growth potential. That being said Space Systems is a growing business for the company and currently much more profitable.

Space Systems Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023* Revenue 34,127 36,365 40,074 39,744 35,274 38,500 COGS 29,624 29,095 30,772 34,875 28,159 Gross Profit 4,503 7,270 9,302 4,869 7,115 13.2% 20.0% 23.2% 12.3% 20.2% Click to enlarge

*Company Projection

As can be seen the space systems business has been consistently profitable on a gross margin basis for the company. Much of this business came about through acquisitions in the past couple of years. The company has been able to integrate these businesses and I think will be able to expand their operations in the coming years. They are able to provide a wide variety of services at this point and also integrate with the launch services business. This business will continue to grow, albeit at a slower rate than the launch services, and they have good potential for margin expansion as well. Integrating new businesses can take some time. You also have to build out your full product offering. This business also provides a fully vertical integration for the company. Which I think is one of the value drivers for RKLB. They have so much control over each step of their operations, from design to build to launch.

This might not be exciting like rocket launches but this is a strong, growing, and profitable business for the company.

Competition

The competition has grown along with the demand and increase in funding for the space industry. There are a few different areas to compete in the space industry. Certain companies do rocket launches, others make satellites and provide internet and other services, and others provide the parts and pieces to make it all work. Many of the companies in the space industry have tried to vertically integrate to maximize control over their product and also reduce costs. Some compete in multiple of these verticals. RKLB being one that does so with its launch services and its space systems business lines.

There are some large legacy players who continue to compete, such as the Boeing and Lockheed Martin combination, United Launch Alliance (ULA), private. As mentioned Space X is the largest player in the space and eats up the most funding. Blue Origin, the hobby of Jeff Bezos, is well funded and also competent in the space. Not to mention many of the defense contractors play a role in the industry in one way or another. Many of them are not launching rockets but providing the components and technology behind it.

While the competition has heated up I also think there are some positives here for RKLB. Much of the competition are smaller startups. These have had very mixed success so far. Most recently we saw the bankruptcy of Virgin Orbit (OTCPK:VORBQ), which was partly purchased by RKLB in bankruptcy. There are many other small competitors similar to Virgin Orbit that recently went public. Many have had trouble getting a product to market and have had serious delays in doing so. Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) is a great example. They have been able to land quite a few contracts but have yet been able to deliver. They are looking at a capital raise to try and keep the doors open. (I am not saying ASTR is going bankrupt or is a buy or sell, that would require a deeper analysis. Merely they do not yet have a product to market and are in need of more capital). This is an advantage for RKLB. They have a product that works and has proven to be very reliable. I think many of these smaller players will eventually burn out. When they do, the contracts will have to go somewhere else. RKLB is well positioned to take those.

Risks

This is definitely not an investment without risk. The company has been successful at launching rockets but it has not been able to make a profit from the business. Also it is investing a lot of time and money into a new rocket, Neutron, that may not be successful. They operate in a highly technical industry where there is not a lot of room for error. You see it all too often that a rocket launch fails. If they are not able to execute on efficiencies and new products then they will have a hard time being a profitable company.

Conclusion

The space race is on. Although funding has taken a hit in the current environment there is no going back. The demand is going to continue to be there for launching things into space. RKLB capitalizes on multiple fronts within this industry. It provides design, manufacturing, software etc. for companies sending things into space as well as they provide the launch to get it there. They are one of the few companies who have been successful at launching items into space. They have been consistent and successful at doing so. They have built up trust in the industry that will help drive future business.

The company has not been able to turn a profit yet. They need to scale the business and also be successful in their new products. They have plenty of cash on the books to continue to invest and scale the business without a need for another capital raise.

A lot of space companies are struggling to get their products right and going out of business. RKLB is one that has been successful so far. I think they will continue to grow their business and capture more of the market. I am a buyer of RKLB. The stock is volatile so watch for a good entry point. Takeoff may not come right away but I see RKLB as a long term winner in the space race.