Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: This FAANG Laggard Has Q2 Surprise Potential

Jul. 19, 2023 3:28 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.07K Followers

Summary

  • Alphabet could be set to crush earnings expectations for its Q2 2023 report due to a stabilization of its advertising segment and favorable AI trends.
  • The EPS revision trend is very positive. Easing inflation could drive a recovery in the digital ad market.
  • Google likely had a strong FCF quarter and a free cash flow margin of ~20%.
  • Google's shares are currently one of the cheapest in the group of FAANG stocks, with a P/E ratio of 20x and a price-to-revenue ratio of 4.7x.

The new building at Google Bay View campus in Mountain View, California.

JHVEPhoto

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is set to release earnings next week, on July 25, 2023 and I believe the technology company could be set for a major earnings surprise. The EPS revision trend already indicates that analysts expect a decent

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.07K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.