After a whole decade of near record-low interest rates, the Fed has raised interest rates to multi-year highs this year in order to cool the economy and restore inflation to its long-term target of 2.0%-2.5%. As a result, some preferred stocks have become attractive. However, investors should not purchase a preferred stock for its high yield without making sure that the dividend is safe. In this article, I will analyze why the 8.1% dividend of the preferred stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ.PA) is safe. Thanks to its high yield, the stock is attractive for income-oriented investors who want to take advantage of the surge of interest rates and lock in an exceptionally high yield for years.

Business overview

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised REIT that owns premium-branded, high-margin hotels. The portfolio of the company consists of 96 hotels with 21,239 rooms in 23 states and the District of Columbia.

Due to the luxurious nature of its hotels, RLJ Lodging Trust relies strongly on tourism to generate profits. As a result, due to the collapse of global travel caused by the pandemic three years ago, the REIT posted negative funds from operations [FFO] per unit (-$0.98) in 2020 for the first time in a decade. In addition, the trust cut its dividend by 97% in that year and thus its unitholders felt the impact of the pandemic to the extreme.

Given the luxurious nature of its hotels, it is only natural that RLJ Lodging Trust is vulnerable to recessions. During rough economic periods, consumers tend to curtail their discretionary expenses and thus they adversely affect the business of the REIT. As the coronavirus crisis was a combination of a fierce recession and travel restrictions, it was obviously one of the worst crisis one could imagine for this REIT.

However, RLJ Lodging Trust is now recovering at a fast pace from that crisis. As shown in the chart below, the occupancy of the asset portfolio of the REIT has recovered to 97% of the occupancy before the pandemic.

Occupancy of RLJ Lodging Trust (Investor Presentation)

Source: Investor Presentation

In the first quarter, RLJ Lodging Trust enjoyed a 27% increase in revenue per available room [RevPAR] thanks to increased demand, higher occupancy rates, and improved average daily rates. The company benefited from a strong recovery in business transient demand, broadening corporate demand and sustained leisure demand, especially in urban markets. All these factors led to a 44% increase in hotel EBITDA, which reached 87% of pre-pandemic levels. In addition, FFO per unit jumped from $0.14 in the prior year’s quarter to $0.35, thus exceeding the analysts’ estimates by $0.03. The company has beaten the analysts’ FFO estimates for four consecutive quarters. This is a testament to the sustained recovery of the REIT.

It is also important to note that the recovery in the business of RLJ Lodging Trust was broad-based across all the urban markets in the first quarter, including Southern California, despite the adverse weather that prevailed during the quarter. The company also did its best to mitigate cost inflation by enhancing its efficiency and thus its EBITDA margins improved from 26.1% to 28.9%.

Moreover, management provided a positive outlook for the full year. It expects business transient to remain in recovery mode throughout the whole year and leisure demand to remain strong. As a result, it expects year-over-year growth in RevPAR in every quarter this year. Analysts seem to agree on a sustained recovery of RLJ Lodging Trust, as they expect the REIT to grow its FFO per unit by 21% this year, from $1.36 to $1.65, by 4% in 2024 and by 7% in 2025.

Dividend – Debt

The preferred stock of RLJ Lodging Trust is offering an 8.1% dividend yield. This dividend cannot be reduced unless the common dividend of the stock is eliminated and the REIT faces financial problems.

Thanks to its ongoing recovery, RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its common quarterly dividend by 60% this year, from $0.05 to $0.08. Despite its aggressive dividend hike, the stock still has a remarkably low FFO payout ratio of 24%, which provides a wide margin of safety for the common dividend.

It is also remarkable that the company repurchased $40 million of its stock (about 2.5% of its units) during the first quarter. The repurchase of units and the strong dividend hike confirm the confidence of management in the prospects of the REIT. Moreover, a company that raises its common dividend by 60% and repurchases its units at a fast pace undoubtedly has ample liquidity.

Indeed, RLJ Lodging Trust has one of the strongest balance sheets in the REIT sector. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) is currently standing at $2.0 billion. As this amount is less than 8 times the annual FFO of the REIT, it is certainly manageable. Moreover, the REIT has 93% of its debt either at fixed interest rates or hedged. It is thus well protected from the surge of interest rates, which has greatly increased the interest expense of other REITs.

To cut a long story short, RLJ Lodging Trust is in strong financial shape. Given also the markedly low payout ratio of the common dividend, the latter has a wide margin of safety. This means that the preferred dividend has an even wider margin of safety.

Interest rates

The high yield of the preferred stock of RLJ Lodging Trust has resulted primarily from the surge of interest rates to multi-year highs. In late 2021, before the Fed initiated its interest rate hike cycle, the preferred stock was trading around $29, which is about 20% higher than the current stock price.

Thanks to the drastic policy of the Fed, inflation has decreased every single month since it peaked at 9.1% twelve months ago. As a result, inflation has decreased to 3.0% while core inflation has cooled to 4.8%. Whenever these two indices revert to the target zone of the Fed (2.0%-2.5%), the central bank will probably begin reducing interest rates towards normal levels. When that happens, the preferred stock of RLJ Lodging Trust is likely to revert towards its level in late 2021, just before the onset of the interest rate hike cycle, i.e., $29. Therefore, not only does the preferred stock offer an 8.1% dividend, but it also offers 20% upside potential whenever interest rates begin to moderate.

Of course, inflation may prove more persistent than currently anticipated, just like it has during the last two years. Nevertheless, as the Fed has prioritized the restoration of inflation to healthy levels and its strategy has already begun to bear fruit, it is reasonable to expect the central bank to achieve its goal at some point in the upcoming years.

Risk

As mentioned above, RLJ Lodging Trust is vulnerable to recessions due to the high-end profile of its hotels. Consequently, if a recession shows up, the demand for the hotels of the company is likely to decrease. Nevertheless, even in such an adverse scenario, the preferred dividend of the REIT is not likely to be affected. To be sure, even during the unprecedented lockdowns caused by the pandemic, RLJ Lodging Trust slashed its common dividend by 97% but it did not eliminate its common dividend. It also kept paying its preferred dividend quarter after quarter throughout the coronavirus crisis. Notably, RLJ Lodging Trust has never cut or suspended its preferred dividend since the REIT initiated it, in 1998.

As long as the company does not eliminate its common dividend, it does not have the right to reduce or suspend its preferred dividend. Moreover, thanks to its healthy balance sheet, the REIT is likely to be able to endure a potential recession and recover strongly during the subsequent recovery.

Final thoughts

Most income-oriented investors struggled to identify attractive yields in the decade leading to 2021 due to the depressed interest rates that prevailed throughout this period. On the contrary, investors are now given the chance to lock in exceptionally high yields. The 8.1% dividend of the preferred stock of RLJ Lodging Trust has a wide margin of safety and hence it is attractive for income-oriented investors who want to lock in an excessive yield in the long run.