Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Charles Schwab Stock: The Surge After Q2 Earnings Justified

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Charles Schwab's shares spiked by 12.6% after Q2 2023 financial results exceeded expectations, despite a decline in net revenue from $5.09 billion to $4.66 billion year-on-year.
  • The company's total client assets increased for the fourth consecutive month to $8.02 trillion in June, driven by strong market returns and $33.8 billion in net new assets from clients.
  • Despite the positive results, average interest-earning assets and bank account deposits have continued to decline.
  • When coupled with recent share price appreciation, the company warrants a modest downgrade.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Charles Schwab Consumer Location. The Charles Schwab Corporation Provides Brokerage, Banking and Financial Services I

jetcityimage

July 18th ended up being a really fantastic day for shareholders of brokerage and banking giant Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW). After reporting financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year, shares spiked higher, closing up 12.6% for the

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
27.89K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.