Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Disney: Iger's Second Spell Will Likely Not Be As Good As The First

Jul. 19, 2023 4:14 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)
Felipe Brum, CFA profile picture
Felipe Brum, CFA
30 Followers

Summary

  • Disney's financials are under scrutiny as the company's profitability is in question, with costs growing faster than revenue and net income decreasing despite increased revenue.
  • The future profitability of Disney's segments is uncertain, with linear networks not generating the same revenue and earnings and potentially no longer being core to the company.
  • Disney+ profitability could be achieved by the September 2024 target, but that will likely not be enough to offset the decrease in linear networks.
  • I believe Net Income will recover from where it is now, but not enough to continue to merit a valuation of $160 billion.
Stocks Fall Monday On Interest Rate Concerns

Michael M. Santiago

Once upon a time there was a company worth more than $320 billion with huge prospects over its booming streaming service, expected demand recovery in its parks, film studios known for big blockbusters and, despite some headwinds, solid linear networks that could be considered reliable

This article was written by

Felipe Brum, CFA profile picture
Felipe Brum, CFA
30 Followers
CFA Charterholder looking for value and GARP ideas with a long term mindset in play.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.