Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Fed Is Done Hiking

Jul. 19, 2023 5:04 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, SPTL, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, UTWO
Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.53K Followers

Summary

  • There is about an 18-month lag between changes in home prices and changes in the Owners' Equivalent Rent component of the CPI.
  • The Fed needs to realize this now, and at the very least make it clear at next week's FOMC meeting that it plans no further hikes to short-term interest rates.
  • Mortgage rates are still punishingly high (~7% for 30-yr fixed rate mortgages) and that is making housing unaffordable for many millions of prospective homebuyers.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

Last week's June CPI news surprised the market, but it didn't surprise me. The demise of inflation is playing out almost exactly as I've been anticipating for the past year or so.

Chart #1

Chart #1 shows the

This article was written by

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.53K Followers
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.