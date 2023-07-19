nuttapong/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

My thesis is that Nissan Motor Co. (OTCPK:NSANY) is struggling in China at a time when buyers are moving towards battery electric vehicles ("BEVs").

A joint venture with Dongfeng gives Nissan access to the China market. Nissan's fiscal year goes through the end of March.

At the time of this writing, ¥1,000 equates to about $7.20. Said another way, we multiply each yen by 0.0072 to get a dollar equivalent.

The Numbers

The June 2023 Retail Sales Ranking Express from CPCA shows that Chinese OEMs with strong battery electric vehicle ("BEV") offerings like BYD, Changan and Geely are up year-over-year ("YoY") 80.8%, 13% and 8.9%, respectively. Meanwhile, Nissan is down nearly 25% YoY. It's hard to believe that issues like chip shortages are the root problem for Nissan when we see so many other car companies flourishing:

YTD Units (CPCA)

Nissan's investor relations ("IR") chart shows unit losses in Japan have been somewhat mild. Losses in markets outside of Japan and China were terrible from fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2020 but they have been less severe since fiscal 2020. China stands out because losses in that market were somewhat mild until sales fell dramatically from 1,381,000 units in fiscal 2021 down to 1,045,000 units in fiscal 2022:

Annual Volume (Nissan IR Chart)

Nissan's decline in China comes at a time when the market is shifting rapidly to BEVs. Electric cars are important in China and a March 2023 Reuters article reports that Nissan's electric efforts are being delayed as production challenges with Ariya endure. Per an updated graph from @Xil_llix, BEV sales have increased dramatically in China from 2021 to 2022. An overwhelming majority of the "China" and "Others" manufacturing units below were sold in China. We see the itemized China manufacturers went from about 1.8 million units in 2021 up to about 3 million units in 2022. The "Others" which are largely Chinese manufacturers went from nearly 1 million units in 2021 to about 1.7 million units in 2022. Note that these chart unit numbers are based on calendar years whereas the numbers from Nissan are based on fiscal years ending in March so there is a mismatch of 3 months. Nissan is miniscule in terms of BEVs below and this is one of the reasons why they are struggling in China:

Global BEV Units (Graph from @Xil_llix)

CnEVPost shows that local Chinese car companies like BYD have done well over the last few years while companies from Germany and companies from Japan including Nissan have lost market share:

China Market Share (CnEVPost)

Nissan's 2022 results presentation mentions COVID and a shortage of semiconductors but these issues weren't as harmful for competitors like BYD:

China Issues (2022 results presentation)

Per CarSalesBase, Nissan's Sylphy Sedan model sold well in China through January 2022 but the numbers have dropped off in the months since:

Sylphy Units (CarSalesBase)

Per dongchedi, the Sylphy model hasn't sold very well in the last 7 months relative to the year before that:

Sylphy Units (dongchedi)

Closing Thoughts

Nissan shareholders can be mollified knowing that April and May unit sales in China weren't terrible relative to 2022.

Nissan's relationships with Renault and Dongfeng help to increase the bottom line. Again, the joint venture with Dongfeng is Nissan's key to China. The 2022 annual report shows combined and condensed financials from these relationships:

Affiliates (Nissan 2022 annual report)

A June article from Zoltan Ban points out that S&P recently lowered Nissan's credit rating to junk and we see this on Nissan's IR section:

Credit Rating (Nissan IR)

S&P Global explained the downgrade in March:

Profitability will remain weaker than global peers', in our view. Over the next one to two years, we expect EBITDA margins of 11%-12% for Germany's Volkswagen AG (BBB+/Stable), 9%-10% for South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. (BBB+/Stable), about 8% for U.S.-based Ford Motor Co. (BB+/Positive), and around 7% for France's Renault S.A. (BB+/Stable). The competitiveness in electric vehicles will grow in importance for our assessments of the business strength of global automakers. We remain uncertain if Nissan will be able to secure a foothold in the rapidly growing global electric vehicle (EV) market. Nissan Motor's prolonged weak profitability could potentially constrain the company's financial capacity for strategic investments and research and development (R&D).

Nissan's fiscal 2021 net income to shareholders was 215.5 billion yen on revenue of 8,424.6 billion yen whereas fiscal 2022 net income to shareholders was 221.9 billion yen on revenue of 10,596.7 billion. They sold 3,305,000 units in fiscal 2022 so that only works out to about 67,141 yen of net income to shareholders per vehicle which translates to about $483 per vehicle. Even struggling companies can do well for investors if the price is right. I haven't yet determined what that price is for Nissan so I'm agnostic about buying or selling their stock.

