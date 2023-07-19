Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tradeweb Markets: Performing Well, With Higher Growth And Better Margins

Jul. 19, 2023 5:12 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.21K Followers

Summary

  • Tradeweb, a leading provider of electronic trading platforms.
  • The company's revenue has grown by 15% over the last seven years, with a diversified revenue profile across various segments.
  • The business has developed its value proposition well, with a wide range of asset classes with high daily volume.
  • Tradeweb's margins have been continually improving, with scope for additional improvement in the coming years.
  • Relative to its peers, Tradeweb is performing well, with higher growth and slightly better margins.

Day trading stocks. Trader studying stock markets on TradingView app.

Daniel Balakov

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Tradeweb has a high-quality business model, providing a large range of asset classes with deep liquidity, as well as technological superiority and deep product expertise.
  • With the business outgrowing the

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.21K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LDNXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.