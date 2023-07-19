Matteo Colombo

Following a change to the critical investment facts, I am now far more constructive on the capital appreciation prospects of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH). After my publication in May, USPH stock has lifted 14% to the time of writing, with asset factors and earnings power key drivers of the change.

In the last report it was argued that USPH "ha[d] some more to do" to fire up my investment cortex. Quoting directly from the previous analysis:

[USPH needs to] Recycle capital into earnings and dividend growth, to demonstrate that investor money can compound by investing in the company, versus investing at the opportunity cost of capital. Maintain the trajectory of revenue growth, to keep and/or grow market share. Keep delivering profitable returns on capital with each new acquisition and/or store opened.

Based on this extensive analysis of the facts at hand, it would appear USPH has demonstrated a green tick against points 1—3 above, based on its latest set of numbers, and, changes to forecasts moving forward. I've covered this name extensively in the past [catch the last 4 ratings by clicking here], and being a former physiotherapist myself before working in the investment and securities industry, have a deep understanding of the intricate details of the business. Net-net, UPSH now demonstrates to me it has the economic characteristics to trade towards a $200/share valuation. Reiterate buy.

Figure 1. USPH share price evolution

Data: Updata

Figure 1a. USPH now trading in bullish territory (this is evidenced by the price and lagging line, in blue, trading above the cloud on the daily cloud chart below).

Data: Updata

Risks to investment thesis

Before proceeding any further, investors must recognize the following set of risks that could impact the investment thesis:

There is risk USPH can overspend on a series of clinic acquisitions going forward, thereby reducing the profitability of the business. This could hurt earnings growth. The state of the U.S. primary healthcare market is also a major factor in the company's growth prospects. Should there be legislative changes (as in Medicare, Medicaid, etc.) this could also hurt earnings power. We cannot ignore the set of macroeconomic risks that present as systemic risks to the broad equity markets. Factors like rates, inflation, and economic growth are beyond our control as investors, so we need to pay close attention to these measures going forward. There is also risk that USPH may not deliver on its guidance numbers going forward, which could hurt equity performance.

It is essential that investors understand these risks in full before moving any further.

Updates to critical investment facts

I'm going to keep this analysis at the exact level it needs to be—simple. Why? Because USPH's economic characteristics are obscenely easy to display and comprehend. I've explained various components of this extensively in previous USPH analyses, but there is more to discuss, particularly after the company's latest set of numbers in May, and the corresponding equity gains that have ensued.

1. Financials—solid bedrock for movement downstream

First, breaking down the company's recent financials, and making inferences on this moving forward. USPH reported its first earnings of FY'23 back in May. Q1 revenues were up 12.8% YoY , climbing from $131.7mm in the previous year to $148.5mm, on adj. EBITDA of $18.5mm. It pulled this to operating income of $17mm and earnings of $0.59, both ahead of The Street's estimates.

The most attractive point from the above growth percentages is that they came about from volume (demand) versus pricing. Any company can increase pricing to drive revenues, but what does this say about demand? For USPH, it was all demand-driven:

Q1 FY'23 was the highest volume for Q1 in the company's history, with an average of 29.8 visits per clinic per day.

This is just off its quarterly record of 30 visits/clinic day—clear indication that demand for its services is rising.

Further, January, February and March were all record months for the company's visits per clinic day.

This translated to a $0.12 YoY increase in net rates to $113.12. You'll have to bake in the 2% Medicare sequestration from hereon in, being that it was reinstated after the relief across the pandemic era. Thus, the net rate increase was a great sign along with the points on service demand above.

The 2% sequestration is a headwind to most, but I'd point out that USPH is able to offset the downsides of this through its commercial rates. It clipped 320bps gain in commercial rates last period, and as another advantage, management noted it is looking to sever contracts with nil or negative net margins, and thus expects to realize this coming into H2 FY'23. So keep an eye out for this tailwind, the contribution of income from commercial rates.

2. Unit economics reveal tremendous value

There's no secret FY'22 was a difficult year for primary healthcare providers, USPH included. A re-appraisal period was needed, both from investors, and from the broad spectrum of healthcare companies, to clearly lay out the roadmap for growth moving forward. Growth had come cheaply for corporations up until FY'22, and now, the cost of capital is inherently higher, meaning capital charges and investment decisions had to tighten up.

Based on its inability to overcome economic losses and create value for shareholders, I was hard on USPH in the last 3 publications—and rightly so, in my view. Note, economic profit/losses differ from accounting ones, in that they show how a firm can compound capital above the market rates of return. For investors, there is no more valuable comparison in my opinion.

After extensively scrutinizing the company's economic characteristics further, USPH has demonstrated to me that profitability, asset and earnings factors are all ratcheting higher. In that vein, the firm is primed to create value for shareholders:

Since FY'19 (pre-pandemic), it has added another 57 clinics, bringing the total number of clinics under operation to 647.

Over the same time, it has compounded additional sales from the clinic additions at an average 29% per year (note: this compares Q1—Q1 year on year).

Furthermore, each new clinic, has increased in turnover by an average 35% per year in that period, from $121,960 per new clinic in Q1 FY'19, to $405,768 per new clinic in Q1 FY'23.

This tells me two things— 1) that USPH is scaling turnover upward from its new clinic additions, and 2) that as time goes on, USPH's choice of acquisitions are more and more valuable. You can see how profitable below. From 2019, the average capital charge per new clinic was $2.23mm, resulting in a pre-tax profit of $1.75mm. Moving through FY'22 and looking to my FY'23 estimates, the capital charge was $3.92mm to $2.22mm, but the profit increased from $2.22mm to $2.47mm respectively. This translates to a return on the new capital of 78.4% in FY'19, to 111% on my FY'23 estimates. This hammers in the point quite well in my opinion.

Table 1.

Data: Author, USPH 10-Q's

Table 2.

Data: Author, USPH 10-Q's

It's not just the sales numbers ratcheting higher, either. Consider the following:

Physical therapy revenues were up 15.6% YoY to $127.4mm in Q1.

Same—store revenues were also up 5.8% over the last year as well. Key to the thesis, as mentioned—growth was underscored by demand, and not pricing. Visits were up 6% compared to the previous year as evidence for this.

On this, operating cost per visit declined from $83.09/visit to $81.97/visit Q1 FY'23. OpEx per visit peaked in Q3 last year, and have rolled sequentially since then.

One of the major expenses in running a physical therapy business relate to human capital (salaries). Salaries per visit were up just 70bps YoY for UPSH, well behind inflation, and were down from highs of $60.99/visit last year to $59.14.

Figure 2.

Data: Author, USPH 10-Q's

3. Valuation factors

You're paying a premium to buy USPH today, and there's no denying that. The company trades at 45x forward earnings, and 28x forward EBITDA, whilst its priced at ~5x book value. To me, the latter is actually very attractive. It tells me USPH has created $5 for every $1 in book value over time, showing the market places tremendously high value on its ability to compound capital. Further, if it is expected to trade 28x forward—107% premium to the sector—it tells me investors are projecting large profit gains for USPH downstream.

The question is whether the valuation is worth paying or not. To answer, consider a few points that summarize what's been told here today:

USPH's growth strategy is to book higher sales, profits from its existing clinics, whilst bolting on new clinics to expand operations. The critical fact is actually in the new clinic additions, as these require a capital investment, and thus, must produce additional sales and earnings to be justified. The stats show that USPH is growing total revenues/profits produced from its new clinic additions, and, that each new clinic is becoming more profitable. How profitable? Refer to the numbers earlier—up from 78% ROI per new clinic in FY'19, up to 111% on my estimates going forward. As a reminder, the ROI is calculated as the pre-tax earnings per new clinic divided by the capital charge per new clinic. What that says to me is that capital is tremendously valuable in USPH's hands. The capital charge per new clinic is flat, but profits per new clinic are up. It is growing the incremental returns on investment with each new clinic addition. That means, if you put your $1 against USPH's current mark, it could compound capital at this rate moving forward, ultimately adding tremendous weight to its intrinsic value, and thus unlocking further risk capital.

Based on the culmination of these factors, my investment senses tell me USPH is a buy, even at the 28x forward. Using my FY'23 estimates, a 28x multiple gets met to $176, and $203 on my FY'24 estimates, 45% and 65% upside potential, respectively. This heavily supports a buy rating.

In short

After a sluggish period on the earnings and market value front, USPH has now demonstrated to me it is investment grade. Based on the findings discussed here today, there is ample evidence to suggest the stock can trade higher throughout FY'23. My FY'23 and FY'24 assumptions on the company get me to $176 and $203/share in equity value respectively, and these are supported by the robust economic characteristics of the business. Net-net, reiterate buy.