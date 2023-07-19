PM Images

Investors were net sellers of mutual fund assets for the second month in three, withdrawing $38.1 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below).

For the twenty-seventh consecutive month, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$63.2 billion). However, despite a more hawkish tone set by Federal Reserve Board officials after an interest rate hike skip at its June Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, the fixed income funds macro-group - for the second month in a row - witnessed net inflows, taking in $13.6 billion. With investors' attraction to rising yields, the money market funds macro-group (+$11.5 billion) witnessed its second straight monthly net inflow.

For the fourteenth consecutive month, ETFs attracted net new money, taking in $71.9 billion for June - their largest net inflows since November 2022. Authorized participants (APs - those investors who create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs - also for the fourteenth month in a row - injecting $55.9 billion into equity ETF coffers. For the seventeenth month running, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs - injecting $16.0 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of four of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$46.0 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$11.5 billion), Alternatives ETFs (+$1.2 billion), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$719 million) while being net sellers of Sector Equity ETFs (-$3.6 billion).

In this report, I highlight the June 2023 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).