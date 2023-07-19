Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ferrexpo: Undervalued Miner Despite Risks Of A Prolonged War

Jul. 19, 2023 6:15 AM ETFerrexpo plc (FEEXF)
Roman Vitasek, CFA profile picture
Roman Vitasek, CFA
377 Followers

Summary

  • Ferrexpo, the third largest exporter of iron ore pellets globally, is undervalued due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, despite its ability to generate future cash flows and lack of debt.
  • Ferrexpo has managed to increase its production by 57% in 1H 2023 and plans to increase production further once the war ends.
  • Despite the risks of a prolonged war and a slowdown in steel demand, Ferrexpo's strong balance sheet and current valuation provide a significant discount to its intrinsic value for patient investors.

Bezešvé abstraktní pozadí expandované hlíny nebo kuliček železné rudy.

Ihor Martsenyuk/iStock via Getty Images

About the company

Ferrexpo (OTCPK:FEEXF) is the third largest exporter of iron ore pellets in the world with its main operations located in Ukraine. Ferrexpo has vertically integrated operations from iron ore mining through

This article was written by

Roman Vitasek, CFA profile picture
Roman Vitasek, CFA
377 Followers
I am a portfolio manager at IAD Investments, an asset management company based in Slovakia. My investment universe are Emerging Markets with the main focus on companies located in Central and Eastern Europe. My goal as a manager is to search for undervalued companies and mistakes in the markets and incorporate these views in the investment portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FEEXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.