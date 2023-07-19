Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nasdaq Rebalance Spotlights Risks From Supersized Set Of Stocks

Summary

  • Nasdaq’s plan to reconfigure the weights of its constituents should prompt investors to think about the broader concentration risks in US equity markets, particularly in passive portfolios.
  • Concentration risks extend beyond Nasdaq. The broader S&P 500, too, is heavily tilted toward the largest names, mostly from technology and e-commerce industries.
  • Passive portfolios that hold all the mega-cap stocks at large benchmark weights will be vulnerable to a potentially painful reversal of sentiment.

Soaring Mega-Cap Stocks Warrant Earnings and Valuation Scrutiny

S&P 500 top 10 are the 10 largest weights in the benchmark: Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, NVIDIA, Tesla, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway, UnitedHealth Group and Exxon Mobil Corporation. Index

