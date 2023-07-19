Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ANSYS: Unique Simulation Leader, High Stock Valuation

Jul. 19, 2023 7:10 AM ETANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)
Hunter Wolf
Summary

  • ANSYS, a leader in advanced numerical simulation methods, is leveraging AI to enhance its technology and accelerate product development for customers, contributing to its target of 12% ACV growth rate from 2022 to 2025.
  • The company is extending its leadership in advanced numeric simulation to high-performance computing, and shifting its financial model towards a subscription lease model, which has driven growth and improved resilience.
  • Despite high margins and exposure in the energy market, ANSS is well-positioned for growth due to increasing demands from electrification, autonomy, connectivity, and the industrial Internet of things.

CAD home insulation

Laurence Dutton

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is a leader in advanced numerical simulation methods for a broad spectrum of industries, including high-tech, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, and industrial equipment. Electrification, autonomy, connectivity, and the industrial Internet of Things are key growth drivers, as they drive the increasing need for simulation

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ANSS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

