Energy Transfer: Robust Rally Against Peers And Still Going Strong (Rating Upgrade)

Unitholders in leading midstream player Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have continued to demonstrate robust support in buying significant dips in ET, which helped deliver its relative outperformance against its energy sector peers (XLE) since the end of 2022.

As such, I turned bullish in May 2023 (albeit it should have been earlier), as I gleaned that the attractive distribution yield in ET should continue to underpin buying sentiments. Near-term uncertainty over the Lake Charles project could discourage more risk-averse holders from buying more. However, Energy Transfer's recent "long-term agreements to sell liquefied natural gas or LNG" from its Lake Charles project likely underscores its confidence in the project.

Notwithstanding, holders should note that ET has yet to secure the government's agreement to "extend Lake Charles' authorization to sell LNG to non-Free Trade Agreement countries beyond December 2025." Despite that, I have not garnered clear indications in ET suggesting holders have been unduly concerned about the matter.

Furthermore, ET's outperformance against its sector peers suggests that the market seems confident about Energy Transfer's long-term earnings and cash flow visibility, supporting its highly attractive yield.

ET last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 7.7x, well below its 10Y average of 10.9x. Its forward distribution yield of 9.6% is markedly above its 10Y average of 8%. Moreover, I believe the spread over the 2Y Treasury yield, which last printed at 4.72%, should be attractive enough to appeal to value investors to add more units.

Wall Street estimates suggest that Energy Transfer could report a 3.9% growth in distributable cash flow or DCF per share in FY23. Therefore, it's a welcomed inflection from last year's 9.4% downtick after FY21's remarkable recovery of 43.1%.

As such, I assessed that Energy Transfer's DCF growth should normalize moving ahead, with less volatility than its previous two years. Unitholders looking for sustainable and predictable income growth should be pleased with the developments, even as its more cyclical players suffer from the recent underlying energy market volatility.

In addition, Energy Transfer is estimated to continue reporting adjusted EBITDA growth through the forecast period of FY25. ET's 10Y total return of 5.9% indicates that it significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY). However, ET's long-term downtrend against its XLE peers likely bottomed out in November 2022, with no signs of a significant top yet, suggesting caution.

ET/XLE price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, ET underperformed its XLE peers through June 2022. It then formed a significant double dip in November 2022, corroborating the robustness of that critical support zone.

Notably, ET has outperformed its sector peers since then, yet its valuation multiples still aren't aggressive, suggesting further upside potential.

Given Energy Transfer's market leadership and relatively high distribution yields, I assessed that income investors would likely see an opportunity to add more to their ET units. Therefore, the upward momentum in ET is primed to continue, as unitholders anticipate its Q2 earnings release in early August.

Takeaway

Energy Transfer's ability to generate stable DCF growth should underpin the security of its distribution. Its below-average valuation multiples indicate that the market has yet to reflect significant optimism on ET, despite its relative outperformance against XLE.

ET's constructive price action indicates that value and income investors would likely continue supporting the stock, lifting its total return potential. With that in mind, I upgrade my rating on ET.

Rating: Strong Buy (Revised from Buy).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

