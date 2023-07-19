Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The S&P 500: Prepare For More Upside

Jul. 19, 2023
Victor Dergunov
Summary

  • Despite the challenging macroeconomic atmosphere, the S&P 500 continues making new 52-week highs.
  • Better-than-expected inflation readings, robust earnings, and other constructive factors continue powering stocks higher.
  • Also, we could see the final rate hike next week, and the Fed could pivot to a more accommodative monetary stance soon.
  • Furthermore, after considering all the variables, current valuations are still inexpensive.
  • While we should see bouts of volatility in the second half, H2 should provide substantial buying opportunities, as the SPX could finish the year in the 4,800-5,000 range.
The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) continues to hit new 52-week highs week after week seemingly. The recent CPI and PPI inflation numbers came in better than expected, sending the SPX and other major averages to new highs. Moreover, we've seen a flurry

Victor Dergunov
43.07K Followers
Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Comments (2)

necto
Today, 9:05 AM
Comments (1.92K)
Victor, thanks. I was waiting for a pack with that name from you.
dondougie
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (338)
Money Supply and FED balance sheet are now falling again and should provide a large headwind to further rallies from here.
