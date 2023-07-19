The S&P 500: Prepare For More Upside

marchmeena29

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) continues to hit new 52-week highs week after week seemingly. The recent CPI and PPI inflation numbers came in better than expected, sending the SPX and other major averages to new highs. Moreover, we've seen a flurry of better-than-expected earnings results from Wall St. heavyweights like JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), UnitedHealth (UNH), Charles Schwab (SCHW), PepsiCo (PEP), and others.

S&P 500 Futures: 6-Month Chart

SPX (thinkorswim)

However, despite the constructive price action, we remain in a challenging economic atmosphere. The FOMC decision is in one week, and we should see another 25 Bps increase. Furthermore, there is ongoing uncertainty regarding the economy's health, and recession concerns are persistent. While I remain constructive on H2, specific overheated stocks, and significant market indexes could experience pullback/consolidation phases before proceeding higher in the second half of the year.

SPX Technical Image - Remains Bullish Long Term

SPX (StockCarts.com )

SPX Technical Image - Despite being overbought (in the near term), the SPX could continue higher after a pullback/consolidation/rotation phase in the second half. The SPX has made a series of bullish higher lows and higher highs post the 2022-October bottom. In another bullish technical development, the 50-day MA decisively crossed the 200-day MA earlier this year.

Thus, the intermediate and long-term technical trends remain constructive despite the possibility of a rotation/consolidation phase in the near term. A potential pullback to the 4,300-4,000 zone would equate to about a 5-12% correction, creating significant buying opportunities if it materializes. Therefore, we should look for substantial buying opportunities in high-quality stocks if they sell off in the coming weeks.

Early Earnings - A Positive Prelude

Earnings (Investing.com )

We saw excellent preliminary results out of big names like PepsiCo, UnitedHealth, JPMorgan, BofA, and others. Revenue and EPS beats from these and other bellwether companies are a constructive prelude to the earnings season. We should continue seeing favorable earnings results from other significant companies advancing through earnings. This dynamic of better-than-expected earnings results could propel specific stocks substantially higher as we move forward. The SPX and other major averages should also benefit from the better-than-anticipated earnings announcements in the coming weeks.

Credit to The Fed - Inflation Much Better Than Expected

Inflation/other data (Investing.com)

Last week we saw positive consumer data on Friday, suggesting the economy is highly resilient and may be in better shape than expected. Moreover, we saw better than anticipated PPI inflation data, illustrating producer prices falling more than expected. However, the most crucial inflation reading came Thursday, the better-than-expected CPI. CPI inflation decreased more than expected to just 3% YoY.

U.S. Inflation - Dropping Like a Rock

CPI inflation (TradingEconomics.com )

This dynamic of falling inflation illustrates that the Fed's plan is working, as inflation has dropped considerably since its highs about one year ago. Moreover, inflation has decreased without cratering the economy. Also, we should give credit to the Fed, as it has done an excellent job at bringing down inflation without cutting off growth. Inflation is now nearing the Fed's 2% target rate, and we should see a shift to a more accommodative monetary stance soon. We should see one more rate hike from the Fed, and that's it.

The Fed - One More And Done After This

Benchmark probabilities (CMEGroup.com )

It's almost inevitable. We will likely see one more 25 Bps point in a week. However, the additional rate increase has been well-telegraphed. Moreover, another 25 Bps move may not negatively affect the economy, considering the benchmark is around 5% here. Also, there is a high probability that the benchmark will be approximately 5-5.5% around year-end, implying next Wednesday's will likely be the Fed's final rate increase. As inflation drops and the economy slows, the Fed should be one more and done here. The conversion of lower inflation and peak interest rates also implies that the Fed could be close to a pivot and shift to an easier monetary stance in the next 6-12 months.

Valuation Check-Up - Still Cheap

Major average P/E ratios (WSJ.com )

We see the S&P 500 trading slightly below 20 times earnings here. While forward estimates illustrate a slight decline, we may see a minor YoY increase as many companies beat their revenue and profit estimates in the coming quarters. Therefore, the forward P/E for the SPX could be below 20 here. Considering that we're approaching the end of a tightening cycle, we may see multiples expand in the years ahead. Moreover, we should see improved growth and higher profitability as the economy stabilizes and emerges from its slowdown in the coming years.

The Nasdaq 100's P/E is slightly above 30, but we have significant growth potential in the tech space. Moreover, high-quality tech companies could surpass depressed future estimates, suggesting the NASDAQ 100 is likely trading below its implied forward P/E of 29.3 here. This valuation is relatively inexpensive considering the immense growth potential in AI, augmented reality computing, and other future markets that could grow exponentially in the coming years. Likewise, the Russell 2K trades at only around 26 times earnings here, illustrating that small and mid-cap companies have the potential for significant gains in the years ahead.

Due to the better-than-expected price action, improving inflation, the probability of a more accessible monetary policy, and other constructive aspects, I'm keeping my 2023 year-end SPX target range at 4,800-5,000, roughly 5-10% higher from here. This dynamic implies we should have bouts of volatility and plenty of considerable buying opportunities in the second half.