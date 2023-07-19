Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T Stock Sinks On Lead Allegations: Where I Think This Bottoms

Jul. 19, 2023 8:58 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)4 Comments
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T stock is yielding over 8% and trades lower than it did for several decades.
  • The company's liabilities in the lead case might not be as big as feared, but that misses the point.
  • Leverage remains high, though management expects debt paydown to bring it closer to the target ratio within 2 years.
  • I discuss the attractiveness of the stock at current levels.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

AT&T Store in New York City

Anne Czichos

AT&T (NYSE:T) stock has been in the dog house for quite some time but recent concerns regarding potential lead liabilities have sent the stock down to multi-decade lows. The stock yields over 8% which might at first seem

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 10 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
28.94K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio. I am short puts on T, it's still not time to buy the stock outright.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

G
Gustave Eiffel
Today, 9:14 AM
Premium
Comments (151)
Thanks for your time and analysis. You’re only buying this dog with flees for its dividend, and only it’s dividend of which will be cut again. The stock is headed to zero. Absolutely no growth here. Here are some basic questions to probe regarding a company's dividend policy. What’s the company's debt load? What are the company's growth opportunities? Over the recent past has the company raised or cut its dividend and, if so, why? What about the long-term trend for the stock, is it up or down (what story does it tell)? Does the company have a competitive advantage? In short, are the dividends safe? Having said that, then you should probably consider other options including but not limited to treasuries: would you be better off buying 5.5%+ treasuries/brokered CDs for your portfolio of which incidentally are guaranteed? If it's too-good-to-be-true then it probably is i.e. the stock is cheap for a reason and, in turn, creating a dividend value trap.
m
mliu76400
Today, 9:10 AM
Premium
Comments (383)
Clear and reasonable analysis, thanks!
R
R.Fitz
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (1.42K)
So, at $13.51 - I bought to early. TKS
M
Mickey01
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (540)
Lead aspect is 'Dead'! WSJ's 'sensationalist journalism' to quote 'T' statement!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.