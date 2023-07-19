Anne Czichos

AT&T (NYSE:T) stock has been in the dog house for quite some time but recent concerns regarding potential lead liabilities have sent the stock down to multi-decade lows. The stock yields over 8% which might at first seem like a total “slam dunk.” Investors should not ignore the headwinds posed by the higher interest rate environment as T has a large debt load and substantial near term debt maturities. T’s revenue streams appear recession-resistant and management might finally be focused on debt paydown instead of M&A. I have cautioned on the stock over the past couple of years and the valuation is finally approaching a better representation of the underlying risks. I discuss where I think the stock will fall given the lead controversy and possible risk of economic recession.

T stock has gone nowhere over the past many decades. Talk about underperformance.

I rated T a sell in July 2021 as I found the valuation to be unsustainable given the poor growth and high leverage. The stock has fallen 55% since then (I was not short, unfortunately). I most recently covered T in November, where I continued to express caution in spite of the high 14% earnings yield. The stock is down another 23% since then - it is time for another look.

In its most recent quarter, T delivered solid YOY revenue growth but adjusted EPS declined 5% YOY to $0.60 due to higher pension costs, lower DIRECTV contributions, and a higher tax rate.

Free cash flow also declined but management noted that this was due to a higher level of capital spending in the quarter.

The core mobility business delivered strong 5.2% YOY revenue growth with EBITDA growing faster at 8% due to cost efficiencies.

While T continued to see secular headwinds in its landline businesses, its broadband business delivered 7% YOY revenue growth, including 30% YOY revenue growth at fiber.

T ended the quarter with $132.2 billion in net debt, representing a 3.2x debt to trailing EBITDA ratio. That was higher than the $134.7 billion in net debt in the fourth quarter as the company raised a net $362 million in debt. Management reiterated expectations to reach 2.5x net debt to adjusted EBITDA by early 2025, but long time investors know that T has been promising a reduction in leverage for what feels like forever. One of my earliest articles on T in 2018 shows management promising 2.5x debt to EBITDA within a year. Management also reiterated guidance for around $16 billion in free cash flow this year - the market cap recently stood at $103 billion.

On the conference call, management unsurprisingly fielded many questions regarding leverage. Management ironically stated that they “have been focused on reducing our leverage and optimizing our use of capital over the last few years.” I call this statement ironic because the company finds itself at a similar leverage ratio as several years ago, largely due to the Time Warner acquisition not yielding the anticipated synergies. Management reiterated expectations for “net debt to decline this year and thereafter.” In theory such a statement should not be so hard to believe, but this is a management team that has a history of M&A and investors may finally be spooked.

When Should You Buy AT&T Stock?

T stock had already been falling due to rising interest rates and deteriorating investor sentiment, but the stock recently fell following news that legacy lead sheathing cables may be negatively impacting their neighboring communities. While T has stated that only a small percentage of their infrastructure has such impact and that they do not believe that they are at fault for any damages, this news creates an overhang on the stock that might not be removed for quite some time. It does not matter how much the actual settlement ends up being because between now and the resolution, the uncertainty of that settlement may weigh on the stock price. These headwinds are showing in the stock with it yielding over 8%.

Loyal T investors may see this as a “pound the table” opportunity, but I think even here the stock warrants caution. Consensus estimates call for just 1% revenue growth moving forward with earnings expected to more or less stagnate in spite of the high free cash flow generation.

I also highlight the large debt position which has become more important in light of the higher interest rate environment. T has around $10.9 billion of debt maturing over the next year, with an average interest rate of around 3%.

Recent BBB debt issues have come at around a 5.74% interest rate, though I could see debt investors demanding a higher 6% to 6.5% interest rate from T due to the negative financial trends and management history of tapping the balance sheet for M&A. 95% of T’s debt is fixed at an average rate of 4.1%. A flip to a 6% interest rate could pose a $300 million headwind in the near term and $2.6 billion headwind in the long term - and that’s assuming that interest rates do not continue climbing.

Yes, the 8.2% dividend yield is high compared to historical levels and the company continues to generate cash. If we assume that management has learned their lessons and will not lever up the balance sheet to fund future M&A (not a trivial assumption), then I could see some upside here. There’s around $7 billion in cash available to pay down debt (after funding dividends) and the company could hit their 2.5x debt to EBITDA ratio by 2025 as promised assuming some EBITDA growth. An improving balance sheet could lead to multiple expansion - perhaps this can reach a 7% yield, offering double-digit annual return potential.

That said, we cannot ignore the risk of future M&A nor the lead overhang headwinds. Moreover, T’s businesses appear to be officially in the slow-growth or no-growth level, making it hard to justify imminent multiple expansion. I don’t see the dividend having sustainable growth beyond perhaps a 1% level, at least not until debt is reduced to the target ratio if not lower. Because I see the broader S&P 500 market delivering 9% to 10% forward returns from here, at least in the near term, I am of the view that T stock needs to yield 9% to 10% before it becomes more fairly valued relative to alternatives. The stock is not too far from a 9% yield but I do not see reason to rush in at this point given that resolving the lead overhang could take considerable time (this can take years if not decades) and there are no immediate catalysts in play (growth is minimal and debt pay down is on the agenda indefinitely). In closing, while T’s valuation is as attractive as ever, I caution investors to temper their enthusiasm as it is not yet time to get aggressive here.