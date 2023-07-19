SCHD: Why I'm Buying Before The Tide Turns Up (Rating Upgrade)

marrio31

An opportunity for investors to get even more aggressive into The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) came in early June. I gleaned a constructive bottoming process in SCHD as buyers anticipated that the rally in the market could broaden.

As such, market pessimists who continue to believe we are in the final stage of a bear market rally are not paying enough attention to buying sentiments undergirding the recovery in SCHD.

I last updated investors in early April, arguing that SCHD offers holders a timely opportunity to buy more. However, I didn't expect SCHD to significantly underperform S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since then, as the AI hype cycle drove substantial optimism in the technology sector (XLK). As such, SPX's relative outperformance against SCHD has likely surprised many SCHD holders.

Given SCHD's tech sector exposure of just 12.4%, SPY holders have benefited from its nearly 30% tech sector exposure as the sector's valuations surged. As a result, XLK has already broken its all-time highs recently as investors attempted to chase alpha in tech.

However, given the allocation of SCHD, as it tracks the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index, it should be considered more appropriate for value investors than aggressive growth investors.

Morningstar also benchmarks SCHD against its large-cap value category. However, given its focus on sustainable dividend-paying companies, it might surprise SPY investors that SCHD delivered a better risk-adjusted return over the past five years.

Using their respective Sortino ratios, SCHD's ratio has outperformed SPY's ratio based on its 5Y metric. As such, while SCHD has underperformed SPY on total returns over the past five years, its superior risk-adjusted returns have demonstrated why it's still a worthwhile consideration as a portfolio anchor, even for growth investors.

With that in mind, given the relative underperformance of SCHD against SPY, investors expecting a broadening rally could find SCHD an attractive proposition.

Sector Allocation Percentage Industrials (XLI) 18.42% Health Care (XLV) 15.28% Financials (XLF) 15.18% Consumer Defensive (XLP) 13.13% Technology (XLK) 12.41% Consumer Cyclical (XLY) 9.77% Energy (XLE) 8.96% Communication (XLC) 4.51% Basic Material (XLB) 2.05% Utilities (XLU) 0.30% Click to enlarge

SCHD's sector exposure. Data source: Seeking Alpha

As seen above, SCHD is well-diversified across several sectors, with industrials and healthcare leading its sector exposure. Coupled with its trailing twelve months dividend yield of 3.55%, it offers holders a robust defense against downside volatility risk, as demonstrated in its relatively superior Sortino ratio.

Therefore, if I considered my thesis in SCHD attractive in April, I find it even more appealing now, as the threat of a hard landing is looking increasingly less likely.

In addition, even if we get caught up in a mild recession, SCHD's more defensive allocation relative to the S&P 500 should help provide robust valuation support. Notably, SCHD's P/E of 13.7x remains well below S&P 500's 20x. As such, underlying sector rotation from the relatively overvalued tech sector could benefit SCHD more than SPY holders, given its sector weightings.

However, the critical question is whether the anticipated rotation has occurred?

SCHD/SPY price chart (monthly) (TradingView)

SCHD has significantly underperformed SPY since January, as seen in the SCHD/SPY monthly chart above. However, I assessed that SCHD/SPY seems to be consolidating this month, potentially forming a bear trap (false downside breakdown) at the current levels.

However, the price action would likely take a couple of months to demonstrate its consolidation, suggesting more risk-averse investors can consider giving SCHD more time to prove itself.

Despite that, I don't expect SCHD's steep relative underperformance to SPY since January to be sustainable, as the rally is expected to broaden further. With SCHD's more well-diversified allocation, I believe it's better positioned to leverage the broadening phase in the market.

Supported by its attractive valuation and constructive price action, I believe the opportunity to get more aggressive with SCHD has arrived.

Rating: Strong Buy (Revised from Buy).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

