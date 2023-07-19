SCHD: Why I'm Buying Before The Tide Turns Up (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has underperformed the S&P 500 significantly since January as investors chased the AI hype cycle.
- However, it has also led to a relative overvaluation in the tech sector, which could lead to a sector rotation, as investors cut exposure in overvalued stocks.
- The market rally has been broadening, which should help SCHD perform better moving ahead, given its well-diversified sector exposure.
- I assessed that SCHD is well-primed to benefit from tech investors moving into less expensive sectors with high-quality dividend-paying companies.
- SCHD's price action against the S&P 500 seems to be bottoming, offering investors an exceptional opportunity to buy more.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
An opportunity for investors to get even more aggressive into The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) came in early June. I gleaned a constructive bottoming process in SCHD as buyers anticipated that the rally in the market could broaden.
As such, market pessimists who continue to believe we are in the final stage of a bear market rally are not paying enough attention to buying sentiments undergirding the recovery in SCHD.
I last updated investors in early April, arguing that SCHD offers holders a timely opportunity to buy more. However, I didn't expect SCHD to significantly underperform S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since then, as the AI hype cycle drove substantial optimism in the technology sector (XLK). As such, SPX's relative outperformance against SCHD has likely surprised many SCHD holders.
Given SCHD's tech sector exposure of just 12.4%, SPY holders have benefited from its nearly 30% tech sector exposure as the sector's valuations surged. As a result, XLK has already broken its all-time highs recently as investors attempted to chase alpha in tech.
However, given the allocation of SCHD, as it tracks the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index, it should be considered more appropriate for value investors than aggressive growth investors.
Morningstar also benchmarks SCHD against its large-cap value category. However, given its focus on sustainable dividend-paying companies, it might surprise SPY investors that SCHD delivered a better risk-adjusted return over the past five years.
Using their respective Sortino ratios, SCHD's ratio has outperformed SPY's ratio based on its 5Y metric. As such, while SCHD has underperformed SPY on total returns over the past five years, its superior risk-adjusted returns have demonstrated why it's still a worthwhile consideration as a portfolio anchor, even for growth investors.
With that in mind, given the relative underperformance of SCHD against SPY, investors expecting a broadening rally could find SCHD an attractive proposition.
|Sector
|Allocation Percentage
|Industrials (XLI)
|18.42%
|Health Care (XLV)
|15.28%
|Financials (XLF)
|15.18%
|Consumer Defensive (XLP)
|13.13%
|Technology (XLK)
|12.41%
|Consumer Cyclical (XLY)
|9.77%
|Energy (XLE)
|8.96%
|Communication (XLC)
|4.51%
|Basic Material (XLB)
|2.05%
|Utilities (XLU)
|0.30%
SCHD's sector exposure. Data source: Seeking Alpha
As seen above, SCHD is well-diversified across several sectors, with industrials and healthcare leading its sector exposure. Coupled with its trailing twelve months dividend yield of 3.55%, it offers holders a robust defense against downside volatility risk, as demonstrated in its relatively superior Sortino ratio.
Therefore, if I considered my thesis in SCHD attractive in April, I find it even more appealing now, as the threat of a hard landing is looking increasingly less likely.
In addition, even if we get caught up in a mild recession, SCHD's more defensive allocation relative to the S&P 500 should help provide robust valuation support. Notably, SCHD's P/E of 13.7x remains well below S&P 500's 20x. As such, underlying sector rotation from the relatively overvalued tech sector could benefit SCHD more than SPY holders, given its sector weightings.
However, the critical question is whether the anticipated rotation has occurred?
SCHD has significantly underperformed SPY since January, as seen in the SCHD/SPY monthly chart above. However, I assessed that SCHD/SPY seems to be consolidating this month, potentially forming a bear trap (false downside breakdown) at the current levels.
However, the price action would likely take a couple of months to demonstrate its consolidation, suggesting more risk-averse investors can consider giving SCHD more time to prove itself.
Despite that, I don't expect SCHD's steep relative underperformance to SPY since January to be sustainable, as the rally is expected to broaden further. With SCHD's more well-diversified allocation, I believe it's better positioned to leverage the broadening phase in the market.
Supported by its attractive valuation and constructive price action, I believe the opportunity to get more aggressive with SCHD has arrived.
Rating: Strong Buy (Revised from Buy).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)