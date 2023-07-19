Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SCHD: Why I'm Buying Before The Tide Turns Up (Rating Upgrade)

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has underperformed the S&P 500 significantly since January as investors chased the AI hype cycle.
  • However, it has also led to a relative overvaluation in the tech sector, which could lead to a sector rotation, as investors cut exposure in overvalued stocks.
  • The market rally has been broadening, which should help SCHD perform better moving ahead, given its well-diversified sector exposure.
  • I assessed that SCHD is well-primed to benefit from tech investors moving into less expensive sectors with high-quality dividend-paying companies.
  • SCHD's price action against the S&P 500 seems to be bottoming, offering investors an exceptional opportunity to buy more.
Dividends Investment Business Graph

marrio31

An opportunity for investors to get even more aggressive into The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) came in early June. I gleaned a constructive bottoming process in SCHD as buyers anticipated that the rally in the market

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.23K Followers
Identifying high-potential growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

BITPUSHER1010 profile picture
BITPUSHER1010
Today, 9:26 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (134)
SCHD is my largest holding. I expect a broadening out of this highly concentrated market rally to occur eventually.
c
chicagotim1
Today, 9:17 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.79K)
Thanks for the article, I appreciate the point of view.

So, it’s not time to dump SCHD and pile into Treasuries? How refreshing.

Best of luck to all.
