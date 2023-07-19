Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Those Who Overlook History

Danielle Park, CFA
Danielle Park, CFA
Summary

  • Although central banks slashed benchmark rates to zero by December 2008 and pumped unprecedented liquidity (QE), financial markets tanked until March 2009.
  • The US Fed will likely pause its tightening efforts soon. But the economic cycle and stock markets have never bottomed before the pause.
  • Bottoms come after rates have been slashed to cycle lows, unemployment is leaping, and the unprepared are liquidating in losses. Best to be aware.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Like today, soft landing hopes were all the rage in the summer of 2007 too.

The US Fed tightened its overnight rate from 1% in May 2004 to 5.25% by June 2006 and then paused there for

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA
Comments (2)

W
Wirelessbits
Today, 9:17 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9)
Danielle continues to insist that history repeats. Even Mark Twain said it is more of a "rhyme". No she infers, this is just another repeat of the GFC. Danielle continues to ignore a once-in-100-year pandemic with an unprecedented total shut down of the economy and how that might distort economies for a period of time. That isn't working out well so far. Danielle continues to call for a continued significant decline in the markets, economy, housing, etc. even tho 2022 was abysmal for the markets. She has been wrong to this day in 2023. Now she might be right sometime in the future and we should all remain focused because we will get a recession and markets will drop again, but if you've stayed away from the markets based on her advice you have missed alot of alpha and gone against Buffet or the historicallty proven "it is time in the markets, not market timing". Seller beware!
G
Gustave Eiffel
Today, 9:11 AM
Premium
Comments (151)
Thanks Danielle for the lesson in history.

Keep up the good work.
