The Consumer Continues To Be The Backbone Of This Expansion

LordHenriVoton

The bulls keep running, as breadth continues to improve with yesterday’s surge led by the Russell 2000 small-cap index, which rose 1.2%. As for the S&P 500, the financial sector led the charge on earnings reports from Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Charles Schwab that all bested expectations. BAC's CEO Brian Moynihan noted during his bank’s conference call that “we continue to see a healthy US economy that is growing at a slower pace, with a resilient job market.” That is music to a soft landing’s ears. A consensus is building that the Fed will end its rate-hike cycle this month, inflation will fall within range of the Fed’s 2% target, and the economy will avoid a recession this year.

Finviz

It is the consumer who keeps this expansion alive, and yesterday’s retail sales report for June showed consumers are continuing to spend, but at a slower pace than in prior months for obvious reasons. Overall sales lagged expectations with just a 0.2% gain for the month and an increase of 1.5% over the past year. Yet control group sales, or “core” sales, which exclude the categories of autos, building materials, and gasoline, came in at twice the expectation for the month at 0.6%. This is the figure used to calculate GDP, and it rose 2.2% in the second quarter when compared to the first quarter, which indicates the expansion continued in the second quarter.

Bloomberg

What I follow most closely when it comes to retail sales is the real, or inflation adjusted, rate of year-over-year growth. Prior recessions started when this measure turned negative in a range of 1-3%, as can be seen below.

FRED

At first glance, there appears to be reason for serious concern, as real retail sales have declined within a 1-3% range for several months now with a trough of -3.5% in April. In prior cycles, this would be a huge red flag, but we must consider the anomaly of consumers shifting their spending to services over the past two years.

FRED

The only category of the retail sales report that covers services is sales at restaurants and bars. We did see a slowdown to just 0.1% growth monthly, but the year-over-year increase was 8.4%, which handily exceeds the rate of inflation. Consumers are still spending far more on services than goods, which is why I am not concerned about this red flag for now. The personal income and spending report, which covers goods and services, is more relevant.