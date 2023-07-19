Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taiwan Semiconductor: AI Exposure With Less Bubble Hype?

Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has seen a 38% YTD increase, largely due to excitement over its production of Nvidia's GPU chips.
  • I wouldn't necessarily buy TSM stock before earnings, but the relative value against American tech peers is instructive about how risk and reward are perceived by investors.
  • TSMC makes more income, has a lower market cap, and has a more stable earnings trend than Apple or Nvidia.
  • The potential for China to invade Taiwan is a risk factor for TSMC, but this would also severely impact American tech companies that rely on TSMC's supply chain.
Electronic technician holding tweezers and assemblin a circuit board

shih-wei/E+ via Getty Images

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) has followed the broader NASDAQ rally this year, rising by 38% YTD. Of course, that's nothing compared to Nvidia's (NVDA) 220% return, but it's a strong return nonetheless. A fun fact about TSMC is that

Comments (1)

dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 9:44 AM
Premium
Comments (599)
Talk about an "Inconvenient Truth", you nailed the hypocrisy of current tech valuations Right Between the Eyes!!! Great Job and THANK YOU FOR A WHIFF OF SANITY.

The Chinese are not slack concerning their promises and will most definitely take back Taiwan but they are also very patient and will make sure they have all their military in perfect shape to do so. There isn't a damn thing we can do about it other than build chip factories as fast as we can.
