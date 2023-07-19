Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASML Q2 Earnings: Several Interesting Developments, Still A Wonderful Company

Jul. 19, 2023 9:36 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), ASMLFINTC, SSNLF, TSM
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.12K Followers

Summary

  • ASML Holding N.V. reported strong Q2 results, beating previous guidance and expectations, with a 27% YoY growth rate and revenue of €6.9 billion.
  • ASML continues to see resilient demand for its products, especially in DUV, which was able to offset some weakness in EUV demand. The order intake came in better than anticipated.
  • The company continues to expand its margins, driving stellar EPS growth. Combined with solid shareholder returns, investors have little to complain about.
  • Despite export restrictions to China set to impact ASML's DUV business from September, the company's long-term financial targets and growth outlook remain intact. The impact should be minor.
  • ASML's stock remains expensive, but its valuation is justified given its strong market position and impressive growth outlook.

ASML headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment thesis

I maintain my Buy rating on ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company's Q2 2023 results, which beat its previous guidance and that of

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.12K Followers
Long-term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I tend to focus on the technology sector (the semiconductor industry in particular), fashion and apparel, and consumer staples, including both growth and value to ensure a well-diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date. These articles are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.