Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enterprise Products: America's Newest Dividend Aristocrat Yields 7.5%

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In this increasingly stupid market, 7.5% yielding dividend aristocrat Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the smartest anti-bubble blue-chips you can buy.
  • Enterprise Products Partners is the quality king of midstream, the only A-rated midstream in history. Management is already planning to become a dividend king in 2048, achieving a 50-year payout growth streak.
  • The bond market is willing to buy Enterprise Products Partners' bonds maturing in 2078, a strong endorsement from "the smart money" on Wall Street that the company is built to last.
  • Enterprise Products Partners is 26% undervalued and offers 42% upside to fair value over the next year. It's trading at 6.4X cash flow, a better bargain than Mark Cuban gets on Shark Tank.
  • Enterprise Products Partners returning to fair value by the end of 2025 would lead to an 80% total return within 1.5 years, a Buffett-like 27% annual return. All from one of the lowest risk world-beaters. To become a stock market genius, you only have to avoid being an idiot. And Enterprise Products Partners is one of the most non-idiotic dividend stocks you can buy today.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

To paraphrase Napoleon, the definition of a stock market genius is:

The investor who can do the average thing when everyone else around him/her is losing their mind."

Or, to put it another way, it's easier to become a stock market

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, and so much more! 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios
  • my $2.5 million family hedge fund 
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
105.61K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

Detroit Bad Boy profile picture
Detroit Bad Boy
Today, 8:12 AM
Premium
Comments (386)
Truly excellent
P
PortguyofVA
Today, 7:53 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (307)
You took an interesting twist with this article. Looking forward to reading the comments. Thank you for your time and effort. Long and strong with EPD, ET, and AM.
g
gret
Today, 7:53 AM
Premium
Comments (3.5K)
AMEN
J
Jennev98
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (533)
I’ve own a substantial number of EPD units for about 12 years and it’s been a great source of income without any sleepless nights. I’m a retired income investor and EPD is a great fit. I have other energy related companies as well but I regard Enterprise my steady Eddy, no drama, just predictable earnings and distributions.
E
EZLIVIN
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (260)
The honest government is not going to allow any more pipelines in my life time.
Long EPD, END, ET
billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 7:45 AM
Comments (4.67K)
GREAT REVIEW and about to go divvy...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.