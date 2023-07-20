Enterprise Products: America's Newest Dividend Aristocrat Yields 7.5%
Summary
- In this increasingly stupid market, 7.5% yielding dividend aristocrat Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the smartest anti-bubble blue-chips you can buy.
- Enterprise Products Partners is the quality king of midstream, the only A-rated midstream in history. Management is already planning to become a dividend king in 2048, achieving a 50-year payout growth streak.
- The bond market is willing to buy Enterprise Products Partners' bonds maturing in 2078, a strong endorsement from "the smart money" on Wall Street that the company is built to last.
- Enterprise Products Partners is 26% undervalued and offers 42% upside to fair value over the next year. It's trading at 6.4X cash flow, a better bargain than Mark Cuban gets on Shark Tank.
- Enterprise Products Partners returning to fair value by the end of 2025 would lead to an 80% total return within 1.5 years, a Buffett-like 27% annual return. All from one of the lowest risk world-beaters. To become a stock market genius, you only have to avoid being an idiot. And Enterprise Products Partners is one of the most non-idiotic dividend stocks you can buy today.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
To paraphrase Napoleon, the definition of a stock market genius is:
The investor who can do the average thing when everyone else around him/her is losing their mind."
Or, to put it another way, it's easier to become a stock market genius than you might think.
Today, many investors are confused about whether or not we're headed for a recession. There are very smart competing economists, sometimes as the same company, who disagree.
But if you want to know the secret to retire in safety and splendor, it's this.
If you focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always, you don't have to guess when the recession will arrive, or even if we have one at all!
Despite some absurdly stupid speculative bubbles today, you can still find incredible quality trading at anti-bubble valuations.
Today's recommendation, K1 issuing MLP Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), is trading at 6.8X cash flow. How outrageously great is that?
- it's half the valuation multiple private equity is paying for deals
- it's lower than the 7X average multiple Mark Cuban pays for Shark Tank deals
- it's pricing in -3.4% growth forever, according to Ben Graham's formula
And as for quality, 7.5% yielding Enterprise Products Partners just raised its distribution for the 25th consecutive year, becoming a dividend champion.
- if the S&P allowed MLPs, it would be an official aristocrat.
So let me show you why buying EPD today could be one of the smartest things you can do with your money, no matter what happens next with the economy.
The King of Midstream Quality
Founded in 1998 and now achieving 25 consecutive years of distribution growth, EPD is considered by most analysts to be the best-run midstream company in America.
A chess master in an industry where everyone else is playing checkers." - Morningstar
EPD's diversified and integrated network of pipelines and processing facilities extracts fees from six steps in the fossil-fuel supply chain, which is pretty much all of them.
96% of everything you buy or use requires fossil fuels in some way, including petrochemicals. That includes renewable energy products such as wind turbines and batteries for EVs.
The consensus among experts such as the U.S. Energy Information Administration ("EIA") is that natural gas demand will grow steadily through at least 2050. Oil demand is expected to peak around 2030 and remain stable for a decade before gradually declining until 2050.
CalPERS, the California pension giant, is very pro-green energy transition, and even they have said on Bloomberg:
- the best-case time frame on complete transition: 20 years
- base case: 30 years
- conservative case: 40 years
- worst case: 50 years
Whatever your personal opinion about climate change and the energy transition, the fact is that even in oh-so-green Germany, when Russia cut off the gas, Green party politicians were calling for restarting coal plants.
In a Democracy, you can't expect people to starve or freeze to fight climate change voluntarily.
The world will likely use more fossil fuels in 2045 and even potentially in 2050 than we are using today.
If you want to fight climate change realistically, consider this.
The Easiest Way To Fight Climate Change: Invest To Give
- Clean Air Task Force (how my family offsets 1,250 tons of carbon per year)
- In 2018, Founders Pledge conducted a cost-effectiveness analysis (CEA) of CATF's past work on three projects: targeting coal plants for non-climate pollutants, reducing methane emissions, and advocating for tax credits for CCS. Founders Pledge found that CATF averted one ton of CO2-equivalent (CO2e) per $1.26 spent ($0.35 to $4.40). [13] In a forward-looking estimate of CATF's work on advanced nuclear, Founders Pledge estimated that, in expectation, CATF's work would avert one ton of CO2e per $0.29 spent (range of $0.03 to $5.50). [14] These figures rely on estimated and subjective inputs and should be considered rough, indicative estimates." - Clean Air Task Force Deep Dive (emphasis added).
An EPA study estimates that one human is saved for every 4,365 tons of carbon offset.
|Charity
|Cause
|
Cost Per Life Saved
|Helen Keller International
|Vitamin-A Deficiency Deaths In Children (where my family is donating $90,000 this year, with a 1:1 match campaign)
|$3,500
|Malaria Consortium
|Medicine To Prevent Malaria
|$5,000
|Clean Air Task Force
|Cost-Effective Carbon Reduction
|$5,500
|Against Malaria
|Nets To Prevent Malaria
|$5,500
|New Incentives
|Cash incentives for routine childhood vaccines
|$5,500
(GiveWell, Founder's Pledge)
Let's say you own $1 million of EPD and want to benefit from the stable and rising income and fight climate change.
- $75,000 per year in tax-deferred distributions
- donate 10% or $7,500 to Clean Air Task Force
- that offsets 6,000 tons of carbon (1,400 tons minimum)
- which is approximately 400 families' worth of average American carbon per year
- saving 1.36 lives
- this works for any scale, whether you own $1,000 of EPD (6 tons of carbon offset) or $1 billion (6 million tons offset)
Here is what's almost certainly going to happen. You can either harness the powers of capitalism to solve the world's problems, or you can tilt at windmills and no good will get done.
America: The Gas Arsenal Of Democracy
EPD is part of the supply chain that's helping to give Europe energy independence from Russia.
America is capable of producing the most oil for the least environmental damage. Since the world needs oil, it's optimal if America provides as much as possible.
- Russia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia are autocratic states that don't care about their pollution nearly as much as we do.
- The more oil produced by democracies, the better off global security and the environment will be.
Why will the energy transition take so long? Because we have to find low-carbon ways of producing ammonia for fertilizer, steel, cement, and petrochemicals.
This isn't something that can be physically done in 10 years, even if a global dictator had absolute power and demanded it be so.
- 20 to 50 years is the realistic time frame.
Shut off all the world's oil today, and you stop using solar panels, wind turbines, and EVs. Plus, 99% of medicine and 96% of everything we use.
We need 42X as much lithium, and that's just one mineral among dozens required for the energy transition. According to the International Energy Agency, it takes 16 years to bring a new lithium mine online.
Currently, China has a near monopoly on green energy minerals and metals.
They also command almost 80% of lithium-ion battery capacity.
How safe would democracy be if China were the OPEC+ of green energy transition resources? Not very.
- Just ask the Germans how shutting down their nuclear plants and buying gas from Russia turned out.
Poverty is killing more people than carbon, and if we stopped using oil today, we could feed approximately 900 million people.
- 9 billion if we all became vegan
- today 1% of the world is vegan (88 million people)
- good luck convincing the other 99%
- guess who would be the lucky few that got to survive...the rich
- who dies? The world's poor, as always
A study from Columbia University estimates that if we did nothing about climate change, 83 million extra people would die by 2100.
- the population of Germany.
If we gave up oil today, then 7.1 billion people would die.
- 86X as many people.
End fossil fuels immediately? In 10 years? As fast as possible? Is that really the morally optimal choice? Or should we make the transition as fast as is realistically possible?
I will always make the choice to save the most lives, while minimizing harm." - My personal supreme moral imperative.
We'll make the transition as fast as democracy and reality will allow. And in the meantime, we have to help who we can and save as many lives as possible.
Realty is stubborn." - Daniel Yergin
EPD can play a part in that, and indeed is.
EPD is doing what is necessary for the prosperity of America, and its investors, by wisely investing in high-return-on investment projects.
- 13% returns on invested capital vs 4.6% average borrowing costs.
EPD has the strongest balance sheet in the history of midstream, the only A-rated name in the industry.
- 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk according to S&P.
EPD is essentially recession-proof, able to refinance almost 5X its 2024 bond maturities with current liquidity.
In 2024, its consensus free cash flow is $5.3 billion - $4.4 billion in distribution costs = $900 million in retained free cash flow.
Enterprise can repay its maturing 2024 debt with post-distribution free cash flow.
EPD just became a dividend champion and is already planning on becoming a dividend king in 2048.
Guess who thinks they will succeed?
The bond market estimates EPD's 30-year bankruptcy risk at just under 3%, on par with S&P's rating.
As EPD's price rises and falls, the fundamental risk of default (bankruptcy) remains rock solid.
When the U.S. government considered selling 50-year bonds, investors balked.
When EPD tries to sell 55-year bonds, investors can't get enough of them.
Think EPD will be bankrupt by 2078? The "smart money" on Wall Street is willing to bet tens of millions of dollars they won't.
Enterprise Is A Buffett-Style "Fat Pitch" Anti-Bubble Buy
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (all years)
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|13-Year Median Yield
|6.06%
|$31.52
|$32.34
|$32.34
|$36.30
|Operating Cash Flow
|10.67
|$39.48
|$40.23
|$42.68
|$39.48
|Average
|$35.05
|$35.86
|$36.80
|$37.82
|$36.38
|Current Price
|$26.68
|
Discount To Fair Value
|23.89%
|25.59%
|27.50%
|29.46%
|26.67%
|
Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends)
|31.38%
|34.39%
|37.93%
|41.77%
|43.71%
|2023 OCF
|2024 OCF
|2022 Weighted OCF
|2023 Weighted OCF
|12-Month Forward OCF
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF
|
Current Forward P/OCF
|$3.77
|$4.00
|$1.67
|$2.23
|$3.90
|9.33
|6.84
Less than 7X cash flow for the king of midstream quality, and that's during a speculative AI-driven tech mania!
Something wonderful is always on sale, indeed!
EPD is so undervalued that if it soared 44% in the next year, it would merely be fairly valued!
How many stocks can you think of that can say that?!
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 13/13 Blue-Chip
|2023 Fair Value Price
|2024 Fair Value Price
|12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$35.86
|$36.80
|$36.38
|Potentially Good Buy
|5%
|$34.06
|$34.96
|$34.56
|Potentially Strong Buy
|15%
|$30.48
|$31.28
|$30.92
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|25%
|$25.55
|$27.60
|$27.29
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|35%
|$23.31
|$23.92
|$23.65
|Currently
|$26.88
|25.03%
|26.96%
|26.11%
|Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends)
|40.84%
|44.34%
|42.78%
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, EPD is a potentially very strong buy, and here's why.
Enterprise Products 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential
EPD could nearly double in the next 1.5 years, delivering Buffett-like 27% annual returns if it grows as expected and returns to historical fair value.
Risk Profile: Why Enterprise Products Isn't Right For Everyone
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
Risk Profile Summary
- heavy bet on NGLs (nearly 85% of the growth budget)
- regulatory/political risk (interstate projects)
- litigation risk (interstate projects and industrial accidents)
- industrial accident risk (can cost over $1 billion each to clean up)
- green energy transition execution risk
- M&A execution risk
- talent retention risk
- supply chain disruption risk (causing havoc globally right now)
- cyber security risk: hackers and ransomware (pipelines are now targets)
- virtually no say in how the LP is run
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
- S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model
- which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics
- 50% of metrics are industry specific
- this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
EPD scores 70th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
- supply chain management
- crisis management
- cyber-security
- privacy protection
- efficiency
- R&D efficiency
- innovation management
- labor relations
- talent retention
- worker training/skills improvement
- occupational health & safety
- customer relationship management
- business ethics
- climate strategy adaptation
- sustainable agricultural practices
- corporate governance
- brand management
EPD's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 207th Best In The Master List (59th Percentile In The Master List)
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Strong ESG Stocks
|86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|Enterprise Products Partners
|70
|Good
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility Stocks
|65
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|41
|Average
|Medium Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
EPD's risk-management consensus is in the top 41% of the world's best blue-chips, and is similar to:
- Hormel Foods (HRL): Ultra SWAN dividend king
- Procter & Gamble (PG): Ultra SWAN dividend king
- Realty Income (O): Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat
- Nike (NKE): Ultra SWAN
- Amazon (AMZN): Ultra SWAN
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and EPD is good at managing theirs, according to S&P.
How We Monitor EPD's Risk Profile
- 24 analysts
- three credit rating agencies
- 27 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management
- the bond market for real-time fundamental risk-assessment
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Bottom Line: Enterprise Products: America's Newest Dividend Aristocrat Yields 7.5%
The market is acting irrationally, but that's perfectly fine.
Bubbles Can Last Longer And Get Stupider Than You Think
As Daniel Yergin says, "Reality is a stubborn thing." I can't tell you when the idiocy will stop, but I can tell you it will.
If you're buying Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) stock today, you must be careful and should use tight stop losses. You're playing with fire, and you're speculating, not investing.
There are two times in a man's life when he should not speculate. When he can afford to, and when he can't." - Mark Twain
Enterprise is the anti-stupid, anti-bubble, Buffett-style "fat pitch" 7.5% yielding dividend aristocrat for staying sane in today's insane market.
Maybe it won't deliver 80% returns by 2025; that's just the consensus return potential if it returns to fair value by then.
But let me ask you this? Between NVDA and EPD, who do you think is more likely to deliver 80% returns in the next 1.5 years?
I know which I'd rather buy right now, and it's the one that's paying one of the safest 7.5% yields on earth.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, and so much more!
Membership also includes
- Access to our 13 model portfolios
- my $2.5 million family hedge fund
- 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
- real-time chatroom support
- numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (6)
Long EPD, END, ET