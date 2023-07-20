Deagreez

To paraphrase Napoleon, the definition of a stock market genius is:

The investor who can do the average thing when everyone else around him/her is losing their mind."

Or, to put it another way, it's easier to become a stock market genius than you might think.

Today, many investors are confused about whether or not we're headed for a recession. There are very smart competing economists, sometimes as the same company, who disagree.

But if you want to know the secret to retire in safety and splendor, it's this.

If you focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always, you don't have to guess when the recession will arrive, or even if we have one at all!

Despite some absurdly stupid speculative bubbles today, you can still find incredible quality trading at anti-bubble valuations.

Today's recommendation, K1 issuing MLP Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), is trading at 6.8X cash flow. How outrageously great is that?

it's half the valuation multiple private equity is paying for deals

it's lower than the 7X average multiple Mark Cuban pays for Shark Tank deals

it's pricing in -3.4% growth forever, according to Ben Graham's formula

And as for quality, 7.5% yielding Enterprise Products Partners just raised its distribution for the 25th consecutive year, becoming a dividend champion.

if the S&P allowed MLPs, it would be an official aristocrat.

So let me show you why buying EPD today could be one of the smartest things you can do with your money, no matter what happens next with the economy.

The King of Midstream Quality

Investor presentation

Founded in 1998 and now achieving 25 consecutive years of distribution growth, EPD is considered by most analysts to be the best-run midstream company in America.

A chess master in an industry where everyone else is playing checkers." - Morningstar

EPD's diversified and integrated network of pipelines and processing facilities extracts fees from six steps in the fossil-fuel supply chain, which is pretty much all of them.

Investor presentation

96% of everything you buy or use requires fossil fuels in some way, including petrochemicals. That includes renewable energy products such as wind turbines and batteries for EVs.

Investor presentation

The consensus among experts such as the U.S. Energy Information Administration ("EIA") is that natural gas demand will grow steadily through at least 2050. Oil demand is expected to peak around 2030 and remain stable for a decade before gradually declining until 2050.

Investor presentation

CalPERS, the California pension giant, is very pro-green energy transition, and even they have said on Bloomberg:

the best-case time frame on complete transition: 20 years

base case: 30 years

conservative case: 40 years

worst case: 50 years

Whatever your personal opinion about climate change and the energy transition, the fact is that even in oh-so-green Germany, when Russia cut off the gas, Green party politicians were calling for restarting coal plants.

In a Democracy, you can't expect people to starve or freeze to fight climate change voluntarily.

Investor presentation

The world will likely use more fossil fuels in 2045 and even potentially in 2050 than we are using today.

If you want to fight climate change realistically, consider this.

The Easiest Way To Fight Climate Change: Invest To Give

Clean Air Task Force (how my family offsets 1,250 tons of carbon per year)

In 2018, Founders Pledge conducted a cost-effectiveness analysis (CEA) of CATF's past work on three projects: targeting coal plants for non-climate pollutants, reducing methane emissions, and advocating for tax credits for CCS. Founders Pledge found that CATF averted one ton of CO2-equivalent (CO2e) per $1.26 spent ($0.35 to $4.40). [13] In a forward-looking estimate of CATF's work on advanced nuclear, Founders Pledge estimated that, in expectation, CATF's work would avert one ton of CO2e per $0.29 spent (range of $0.03 to $5.50). [14] These figures rely on estimated and subjective inputs and should be considered rough, indicative estimates." - Clean Air Task Force Deep Dive (emphasis added).

An EPA study estimates that one human is saved for every 4,365 tons of carbon offset.

Charity Cause Cost Per Life Saved Helen Keller International Vitamin-A Deficiency Deaths In Children (where my family is donating $90,000 this year, with a 1:1 match campaign) $3,500 Malaria Consortium Medicine To Prevent Malaria $5,000 Clean Air Task Force Cost-Effective Carbon Reduction $5,500 Against Malaria Nets To Prevent Malaria $5,500 New Incentives Cash incentives for routine childhood vaccines $5,500 Click to enlarge

(GiveWell, Founder's Pledge)

Let's say you own $1 million of EPD and want to benefit from the stable and rising income and fight climate change.

$75,000 per year in tax-deferred distributions

donate 10% or $7,500 to Clean Air Task Force

that offsets 6,000 tons of carbon (1,400 tons minimum)

which is approximately 400 families' worth of average American carbon per year

saving 1.36 lives

this works for any scale, whether you own $1,000 of EPD (6 tons of carbon offset) or $1 billion (6 million tons offset)

Investor presentation

Here is what's almost certainly going to happen. You can either harness the powers of capitalism to solve the world's problems, or you can tilt at windmills and no good will get done.

America: The Gas Arsenal Of Democracy

Investor presentation

EPD is part of the supply chain that's helping to give Europe energy independence from Russia.

Investor presentation

America is capable of producing the most oil for the least environmental damage. Since the world needs oil, it's optimal if America provides as much as possible.

Russia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia are autocratic states that don't care about their pollution nearly as much as we do.

The more oil produced by democracies, the better off global security and the environment will be.

Investor presentation

Why will the energy transition take so long? Because we have to find low-carbon ways of producing ammonia for fertilizer, steel, cement, and petrochemicals.

This isn't something that can be physically done in 10 years, even if a global dictator had absolute power and demanded it be so.

20 to 50 years is the realistic time frame.

Investor presentation

Shut off all the world's oil today, and you stop using solar panels, wind turbines, and EVs. Plus, 99% of medicine and 96% of everything we use.

Investor presentation

We need 42X as much lithium, and that's just one mineral among dozens required for the energy transition. According to the International Energy Agency, it takes 16 years to bring a new lithium mine online.

Investor presentation

Currently, China has a near monopoly on green energy minerals and metals.

They also command almost 80% of lithium-ion battery capacity.

How safe would democracy be if China were the OPEC+ of green energy transition resources? Not very.

Just ask the Germans how shutting down their nuclear plants and buying gas from Russia turned out.

Investor presentation

Poverty is killing more people than carbon, and if we stopped using oil today, we could feed approximately 900 million people.

9 billion if we all became vegan

today 1% of the world is vegan (88 million people)

good luck convincing the other 99%

guess who would be the lucky few that got to survive...the rich

who dies? The world's poor, as always

A study from Columbia University estimates that if we did nothing about climate change, 83 million extra people would die by 2100.

the population of Germany.

If we gave up oil today, then 7.1 billion people would die.

86X as many people.

End fossil fuels immediately? In 10 years? As fast as possible? Is that really the morally optimal choice? Or should we make the transition as fast as is realistically possible?

I will always make the choice to save the most lives, while minimizing harm." - My personal supreme moral imperative.

We'll make the transition as fast as democracy and reality will allow. And in the meantime, we have to help who we can and save as many lives as possible.

Realty is stubborn." - Daniel Yergin

EPD can play a part in that, and indeed is.

Investor presentation

EPD is doing what is necessary for the prosperity of America, and its investors, by wisely investing in high-return-on investment projects.

13% returns on invested capital vs 4.6% average borrowing costs.

Investor presentation

EPD has the strongest balance sheet in the history of midstream, the only A-rated name in the industry.

2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk according to S&P.

Investor presentation

EPD is essentially recession-proof, able to refinance almost 5X its 2024 bond maturities with current liquidity.

In 2024, its consensus free cash flow is $5.3 billion - $4.4 billion in distribution costs = $900 million in retained free cash flow.

Enterprise can repay its maturing 2024 debt with post-distribution free cash flow.

Investor presentation

EPD just became a dividend champion and is already planning on becoming a dividend king in 2048.

Guess who thinks they will succeed?

Investor presentation

The bond market estimates EPD's 30-year bankruptcy risk at just under 3%, on par with S&P's rating.

As EPD's price rises and falls, the fundamental risk of default (bankruptcy) remains rock solid.

Investor presentation

When the U.S. government considered selling 50-year bonds, investors balked.

When EPD tries to sell 55-year bonds, investors can't get enough of them.

Think EPD will be bankrupt by 2078? The "smart money" on Wall Street is willing to bet tens of millions of dollars they won't.

Enterprise Is A Buffett-Style "Fat Pitch" Anti-Bubble Buy

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (all years) 2022 2023 2024 2025 12-Month Forward Fair Value 13-Year Median Yield 6.06% $31.52 $32.34 $32.34 $36.30 Operating Cash Flow 10.67 $39.48 $40.23 $42.68 $39.48 Average $35.05 $35.86 $36.80 $37.82 $36.38 Current Price $26.68 Discount To Fair Value 23.89% 25.59% 27.50% 29.46% 26.67% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 31.38% 34.39% 37.93% 41.77% 43.71% 2023 OCF 2024 OCF 2022 Weighted OCF 2023 Weighted OCF 12-Month Forward OCF 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF Current Forward P/OCF $3.77 $4.00 $1.67 $2.23 $3.90 9.33 6.84 Click to enlarge

Less than 7X cash flow for the king of midstream quality, and that's during a speculative AI-driven tech mania!

Something wonderful is always on sale, indeed!

EPD is so undervalued that if it soared 44% in the next year, it would merely be fairly valued!

How many stocks can you think of that can say that?!

Rating Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 13/13 Blue-Chip 2023 Fair Value Price 2024 Fair Value Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $35.86 $36.80 $36.38 Potentially Good Buy 5% $34.06 $34.96 $34.56 Potentially Strong Buy 15% $30.48 $31.28 $30.92 Potentially Very Strong Buy 25% $25.55 $27.60 $27.29 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 35% $23.31 $23.92 $23.65 Currently $26.88 25.03% 26.96% 26.11% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 40.84% 44.34% 42.78% Click to enlarge

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, EPD is a potentially very strong buy, and here's why.

Enterprise Products 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

EPD could nearly double in the next 1.5 years, delivering Buffett-like 27% annual returns if it grows as expected and returns to historical fair value.

Risk Profile: Why Enterprise Products Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Risk Profile Summary

heavy bet on NGLs (nearly 85% of the growth budget)

regulatory/political risk (interstate projects)

litigation risk (interstate projects and industrial accidents)

industrial accident risk (can cost over $1 billion each to clean up)

green energy transition execution risk

M&A execution risk

talent retention risk

supply chain disruption risk (causing havoc globally right now)

cyber security risk: hackers and ransomware (pipelines are now targets)

virtually no say in how the LP is run

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry specific

this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

EPD scores 70th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

occupational health & safety

customer relationship management

business ethics

climate strategy adaptation

sustainable agricultural practices

corporate governance

brand management

EPD's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 207th Best In The Master List (59th Percentile In The Master List)

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Enterprise Products Partners 70 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

EPD's risk-management consensus is in the top 41% of the world's best blue-chips, and is similar to:

Hormel Foods (HRL): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Procter & Gamble (PG): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Realty Income (O): Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat

Nike (NKE): Ultra SWAN

Amazon (AMZN): Ultra SWAN

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and EPD is good at managing theirs, according to S&P.

How We Monitor EPD's Risk Profile

24 analysts

three credit rating agencies

27 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

the bond market for real-time fundamental risk-assessment

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Enterprise Products: America's Newest Dividend Aristocrat Yields 7.5%

The market is acting irrationally, but that's perfectly fine.

Bubbles Can Last Longer And Get Stupider Than You Think

FAST Graphs, FactSet

As Daniel Yergin says, "Reality is a stubborn thing." I can't tell you when the idiocy will stop, but I can tell you it will.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

If you're buying Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) stock today, you must be careful and should use tight stop losses. You're playing with fire, and you're speculating, not investing.

There are two times in a man's life when he should not speculate. When he can afford to, and when he can't." - Mark Twain

Enterprise is the anti-stupid, anti-bubble, Buffett-style "fat pitch" 7.5% yielding dividend aristocrat for staying sane in today's insane market.

Maybe it won't deliver 80% returns by 2025; that's just the consensus return potential if it returns to fair value by then.

But let me ask you this? Between NVDA and EPD, who do you think is more likely to deliver 80% returns in the next 1.5 years?

I know which I'd rather buy right now, and it's the one that's paying one of the safest 7.5% yields on earth.