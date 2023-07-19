Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carvana Debt Swap: That Wasn't Good News

Jul. 19, 2023
Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
5.28K Followers

Summary

  • Carvana Co.'s shares are up 40% premarket on July 19th after reporting a small positive "adjusted EBITDA" and a significant debt swap deal.
  • Despite the positive headlines, the company still posted a GAAP loss of $58 million for Q2. This smaller loss was helped by nonrecurring gains and cuts in advertising.
  • The debt swap is onerous and significantly increases GAAP interest expense but allows the company to conserve cash for the next 2 years.

Used-Car Giant Carvana Teeters On The Edge Of Bankruptcy

Joe Raedle

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares are popping 40% premarket today on July 19th after reporting a small positive "adjusted EBITDA" number along with a massive debt swap deal to restructure debt.

If you're an equity holder that views this

This article was written by

Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
5.28K Followers
Individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience. I favor fundamental analysis and look for individual issues and asset classes that are out of favor and represent a good risk/reward trade off. I often employ options strategies, covered calls on companies I own that have gotten ahead of themselves, and writing puts on stocks that I'd like to own at lower prices.Educational background Finance MBA (NYU Stern) with Computer Science undergraduate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (31)

Turk Malloy profile picture
Turk Malloy
Today, 10:37 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (877)
Great explanation on the true effect of this new debt deal. Talk about pushing can down the road. Now why do you think the creditors would agree to all of this ? Yes its more interest, but are the new bonds an even greater lock on the whatever assets will remain in a year or so ?
Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
Today, 10:42 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.48K)
@Turk Malloy The company concurrently announced a $1.5 billion ATM equity offering. The bondholders agreed because it allows the company runway to issue lots of equity so they can hopefully get paid back.

Note that they had previously rejected any debt to equity swaps. They don't want to own the business.
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 10:37 AM
Premium
Comments (8.12K)
Thanks for the work...saved me the digging. Its all been said. Two years more with no risk of bankruptcy. The Apollo Group and other lenders did a "loan to own" debt swap.
d
dinoperson
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (1.1K)
I wouldn’t touch this stock or debt. I don’t anyone who has bought a car from them and either do my kids
E
Energy Alpha
Today, 10:35 AM
Premium
Comments (974)
Nice article. Appreciate you digging beneath the headlines, which would have you believe all is good at CVNA. Best I can tell from earnings is that nothing has really changed in terms of financial performance except they bought some time at the expense of higher rates and the ATM will raise a bit of cash.
Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
Today, 10:43 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.48K)
@Energy Alpha They cut expenses significantly. The question is, were they previously that bloated, or will the cuts hurt them operationally?

Chopping advertising spend is one of the oldest tricks in the book to dress up a quarter at the expense of the long term business.
E
Energy Alpha
Today, 10:52 AM
Premium
Comments (974)
@Fishtown Capital They can't keep advertising as low as it is without suffering sales. SG&A was probably bloat that could be cut and maintained.
R
RealityPill
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (542)
Decent article .. company a fraud .. WAIT until company unloads 35M shares ..
C
Clark158f1
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (4.97K)
After panic shorts stop covering this sucker only has downside......

Target $ 10
TopGun2 profile picture
TopGun2
Today, 10:19 AM
Premium
Comments (1.53K)
@Clark158f1 or less in my books
BlakeZweifel profile picture
BlakeZweifel
Today, 10:08 AM
Premium
Comments (102)
Hey brother nice article, and you’re on the right track, I’m not equipped to explain it and source it but if you’re accepting ‘leads/tips’ you seem like someone who this won’t be wasted on when I say:

You’re overlooking the part that says “Class A common stock and OR ***Class A LLC UNITS of CARVANA GROUP***”

Again I don’t have this all ironed out and haven’t done the legwork, so you should, but my thought process is If you look at the corporate structure the common stock/equity is just an operating company or management company. EVERYTHING is owned not by the shareholders but by the Class A LLC holders, and the LLC holders are who retains everything in a BK.

So if this debt swap is with Apollo, who are masters of things like this. And Apollo bought a huge aftermarket parts company recently (like Autonation has their own private label one) and carvana used the Apollo financing to acquire the auction facility (like Autonation and carmax has their own auction facility) —- with Apollo having the LLC UNITS AND with the garcias buying more LLC units, it’s highly probable imo they all let this go insolvent, take it private, merge it with Apollos auto parts PE investment, and Apollo take it public in an ipo under a new name.

My theory May all be bullshit, I admit that, but I’m just saying if you wanna lead into an angle that gives you an opportunity to be ‘the guy’ to break the news you should look into everything I wrote and see if you can substantiate it.
R
RealityPill
Today, 10:34 AM
Comments (542)
@BlakeZweifel You are 100% spot on . Garcias are criminals and will be taken private and equity will get $2 ...
cruiser88 profile picture
cruiser88
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (212)
CVNA, the next GME. Maybe there will be a sad NFLX documentary on it someday.
m
magenta17
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (4.77K)
Debt swap NEVER a good idea! Take the money and run....:-)
Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
Today, 9:59 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.48K)
@magenta17 There has to be money to take. This allows CVNA to sell lots of equity..
Go and do likewise profile picture
Go and do likewise
Today, 9:56 AM
Premium
Comments (2.17K)
Nice article. Looks like short squeeze now, and bankruptcy later.
jz10 profile picture
jz10
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (5.53K)
@Go and do likewise Won't be bankrupt if they can sell a ton of shares.
b
bondsmoker
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (16.17K)
@Go and do likewise

Akin to BBBY, this is a net-transfer of cash from new longs (equity offering) to existing under-water debt-holders.

Under-water, but otherwise savvy, bond holders taking advantage of irrational equity markets to recoup some of their losses.
s
slowtrader
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (179)
@jz10 Can they find enough chumps to pay for shares of this zombie company at year high prices?
What investment bank will burn their customers long term for the fees in the short term?
The company has nothing special in their business to provide future "profits" to make this a solid business.
Bulldog67 profile picture
Bulldog67
Today, 9:50 AM
Premium
Comments (14.91K)
@Fishtown Capital

Love your work, and again you hit the nail on the head with this one.

IMHO, the bond holders knew the company was toast with all the interest coming due in this Q and next Q that totaled $313 MM. The company did not have the cash to meet those payments, and would likely have had to go BK.

Bond buyers don't want to own the company. Maybe the meme investors, who never look at a financial statement (and would not understand one if they did), may bail CVNA out temporarily. However, cutting costs (especially marketing) to the bone is not going to grow the company out of it's financial difficulties.

While these moves buy the company more time, I agree with you that it worsens the long term outlook due to even higher interest costs after the PIK's.

Love the fact that management announces a change in the reporting date after the market closes on Tuesday, and then schedules the CC at 8 am (5 am their time) the next day in hopes that fewer analysts will be on the call to ask the tough questions!

The more I study this management, the more I believe they are clearly shysters!
Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
Today, 9:55 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.48K)
@Bulldog67 Appreciate the nice comment, thank you.

This deal is a complete win for bondholders. It gives the company lots of runway to sell shares, which is their best hope to being paid back.

It is also a win for management, for many reasons I don't want to write!
TopGun2 profile picture
TopGun2
Today, 9:58 AM
Premium
Comments (1.53K)
@Bulldog67 your last word nailed it
b
bondsmoker
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (16.17K)
@Fishtown Capital

Win for bondholders - cash raised from irrational equity buyers transferred to under-water bondholders.

Win for management - extra time to bilk a bankrupt company of bloated salaries & bonuses.

Win/win funded by new equity buyers.
Jonathan Smart profile picture
Jonathan Smart
Today, 9:49 AM
Analyst
Comments (96)
Good article, also it's important to point out that they swapped all of their (old) unsecured debt for (new) secured debt.
Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
Today, 10:00 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.48K)
@Jonathan Smart Good call out, agreed, although I'm not sure how valuable the assets are going to be beyond inventory (which will get sold down a ton before they'd ever file.)
R
RoyGraham
Today, 9:49 AM
PROInvesting Group
Comments (340)
With all debt in the 13% range CVNA will not report positive GAAP earnings for the foreseeable future. Sales are declining and their competition offers identical selling mode. Dilution is rampant. Nothing about this company is positive for class A shareholders.
Turk Malloy profile picture
Turk Malloy
Today, 10:41 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (877)
@RoyGraham Amen - the Amazon of car buying mantra is dead.
BAC219 profile picture
BAC219
Today, 9:43 AM
Premium
Comments (280)
Thanks for the quality article. I think you are right on all counts. Going forward this stock is a dog.
TopGun2 profile picture
TopGun2
Today, 9:38 AM
Premium
Comments (1.53K)
Nice article ty
