Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tailwinds For Airpower Mean Lockheed Martin Is A Buy After Q2 Earnings

Jul. 19, 2023 10:25 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
776 Followers

Summary

  • Lockheed Martin, the largest US Defense contractor, enjoys a stable revenue stream due to its separation from the economic cycle and steady US defense budgets.
  • The company's work can be opaque due to its secretive nature, but the general evolution of the threat environment and warfare itself favors Lockheed's impressive airpower-focused product mix.
  • The firm has a track record of delivering to shareholders and the positive secular catalysts on the demand side pair very nicely with an industry-leading capital return policy.

Royal netherlands air force Lockheed Martin F35A lightning 2 fighter aircraft landing at Volkel air base

Maikel de Vaan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is the largest US Defense contractor, and as such, it holds an exalted and protected competitive position. One attractive feature of Defense contractors is that they have primary catalysts relatively divorced from

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
776 Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.