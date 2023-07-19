Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zoetis: My Dog Approves Of This Dividend Compounder

Jul. 19, 2023 10:28 AM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)5 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Zoetis Inc., a leading veterinary health company, is expected to continue delivering strong earnings growth due to its dominant market position and increasing demand for pet and livestock healthcare.
  • Despite a low dividend yield of 0.9%, Zoetis' impressive net income growth and steady margin expansion make it an attractive investment for long-term gains.
  • The company's future growth is supported by innovation, strong collaborations, and a focus on addressing unmet needs in animal health, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking steady long-term returns.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Five dogs in dog school outdoor

PK-Photos

Introduction

Over the last few months, we have discussed a wide variety of healthcare companies in my quest to expand my exposure in this sector. This included large-cap biotech companies, producers of advanced surgical tools, respiratory support companies, and so much more.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.33K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:44 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.57K)
PURRfect article. ZTS would not be a typical choice for me because I am too old, the dividend is too low, and the multiples of earnings and cash flow are too high. But it's a great company for anyone with a longer term horizon. On Xmas Eve, our oldest cat had a stroke, heart failure and had to be put to sleep. Try to find a veterinarian on Xmas Eve, but I digress. When the market opened the following week, I bought ZTS for each of my granddaughters in memory of the cat for $144 per share, and the price is up 20% since then. Proving once again that high quality stocks that seem expensive can go up even more. Our two remaining cats (my research assistants) approve of this message.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:48 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.76K)
@ndardick So far, I know that your granddaughters own LMT and ZTS. Not only are they getting the gift of appreciating assets, but also a valuable business lesson along the way. Fantastic!

Thanks for stopping by!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:54 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.57K)
@Leo Nelissen My granddaughters own 25-30 stocks, which were designed mostly for learning purposes to include names with which they could identify. I only buy stocks with their approval. Fortunately for them, from a purely financial perspective, their 6 largest holdings that I bought for them years ago are, in order of size, AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, AVGO, BX and JPM. Even though I trimmed my own position in MSFT yesterday by 25% and trimmed BX by 35%, my granddaughters refuse to sell any of them!
dbchambers profile picture
dbchambers
Today, 10:35 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.19K)
Interesting .........Pets are part of many families ....

Despite a low dividend yield of 0.9%, Zoetis' impressive net income growth and steady margin expansion make it an attractive investment for long-term gains.

As many SA readers, long-term gains for this one may be TOO LONG to wait.

But .......
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:41 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.76K)
@dbchambers thanks for stopping by! I always appreciate your comment.

It's a bit of a trade-off. Low yield but high growth versus high yield and slower growth.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.