
Carvana: The Bankruptcy That Wasn't

Jul. 19, 2023 10:15 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)8 Comments
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.65K Followers

Summary

  • Carvana Co. has announced a major restructuring of its capital base, including a debt restructuring that will lower cash interest expense by over $430 million per year for the next two years.
  • The company is also offering 35 million shares, expected to raise over $350 million, which will further bolster the company's cash balance and stave off bankruptcy for the foreseeable future.
  • Despite weak fundamentals, the massive liquidity and cash infusion will prop-up the company for at least another 12 months, which is expected to lead to increasing short-covering and a rise in equity price.

Used Car Seller Carvana Lays Off Over 10 Percent Of Workforce

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Thesis

Just like a crafty feline, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has proven it has nine lives. The company has announced two major capital restructuring actions, that are set to take bankruptcy off the table for

This article was written by

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

g
gforton00
Today, 10:57 AM
Premium
Comments (21)
Just guessing that the Company has already raised the $775m selling share needed fill their debt commitment and that they will wait for shorts to cover up to $100 share than sell the remaining shares. Nothing better than getting revenge.
C
Clark158f1
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (4.97K)
The debt restructuring was a hail mary which costs the company more than the existing debt.

In other words debt holders will eventually own the company.
m
magenta17
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (4.77K)
Debt swap NEVER a good idea! Take the money and run FAST!!!
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
Today, 10:26 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (707)
@magenta17 never a good idea Long term. Short term it is a brilliant move for Carvana. They end up not paying any cash for 2 years on the restructured debt. savvy deal.
R
RealityPill
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (542)
Good God ... this is a zero .. todays "deal" diluted equity 30%ish while increasing SECURED debt by over $1B ... this "deal" is a classic pre bankruptcy move by creditors ... Apollo will take private at $2
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
Today, 10:25 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (707)
@RealityPill short sellers have been calling this name a zero for a while yet the company just bought itself another year at least. the question the article addresses is what will the equity do short term (i.e. next 3 months). in my opinion the answer is higher. if anything, 2023 has taught us technicals matter more than fundamentals at times.
R
RealityPill
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (542)
@Binary Tree Analytics You are absolutely clueless .. amazing they let you post ..
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
Today, 10:43 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (707)
@RealityPill you are probably one of the guys that shorted the name at $10/share, yet here we are at $50. I do not claim to know what will happen 1 year from now, yet i can certainly tell you a Co. raising $350 mm in clean new cash and foregoing any interest payment for 2 years is not going bust anytime soon. You will be squeezed out if you are short outright and will continue to babble about fundamentals.
Best,
